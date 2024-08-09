Passenger plane crashes in Brazil carrying 62 people

An airplane carrying 58 passengers and 4 crew members crashed in Brazil on Friday, based on the airline working the flight.

The aircraft took off from Cascavel and was headed to the São Paulo-Guarulhos Worldwide Airport, based on an announcement from the airline Voepass Linhas Aéreas.

Cascavel is within the state of Paraná, southwest of São Paulo.

The airline mentioned it didn’t have any info on how the aircraft crash or the situation of the folks on board.

However at an occasion Friday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva instructed a crowd concerning the crash and mentioned that it appeared that everybody on board was killed. He didn’t elaborate as to how that info had been obtained.

The aircraft, flight 2283, fell within the metropolis of Vinhedo, Voepass Linhas Aéreas mentioned.

Hearth and smoke from a aircraft that crashed by a house in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday. Felipe Magalhaes Filho / by way of AP

Responders close to the location of the crash in a residential space of Vinhedo, Brazil on Friday. APTN

Response groups have been mobilized within the neighborhood the place the aircraft crashed. The groups embrace firefighters, navy police and the civil protection authority, the São Paulo authorities mentioned in a publish on X.

Firefighters accomplished battling the blaze from the crash website from earlier Friday afternoon, the federal government mentioned in a later publish on Friday.

The realm was then launched to investigators together with a scientific police unit.

An space of fireplace and smoke was captured in footage by Brazil’s TV GloboNews. Different footage from the outlet confirmed a aircraft spiraling whereas falling.

As a result of the aircraft, an ATR-72, was inbuilt Europe, neither the U.S. Nationwide Transportation Security Board nor the Federal Aviation Administration has jurisdiction over the crash, based on the U.S. businesses.

Brazil has a “strong” crash investigation crew, the NTSB mentioned.