Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More Announced As Headliners For the Sold Out 2025 Return Of Shiprocked

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — ASK4 Leisure revealed the primary spherical of artists for the 2025 version of the oceangoing ShipRocked rock music competition cruise.

Now in its fifteenth yr, ShipRocked 2025 will function Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing Extra together with 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, P.O.D., and extra.

The cruise formally departs from Miami on Carnival Magic on January nineteenth for six days of Caribbean crusing with deliberate stops at St. Thomas within the U.S. Virgin Islands (a brand new vacation spot for ShipRocked in 2025) and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas.

”If you happen to’d advised me again in 1984 once I was sitting in my bed room cranking Van Halen and U2 that sometime I’d produce the world’s biggest rock music competition on a Caribbean cruise yearly for the remainder of my life, I’d have laughed and pointed. I’ve been pinching myself on daily basis for the final 15 years, and I couldn’t be extra pleased with the unimaginable lineup we’re bringing alongside for the ShipRocked household to get pleasure from this January!” acknowledged ShipRocked producer and creator Alan Koenig of ASK4 Leisure.

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2025 bought out in only a few days, however a ready checklist is accessible at https://www.ShipRocked.com.