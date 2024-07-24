Parker McCollum Reveals Unique Name for Firstborn Son

Parker McCollum and spouse Hallie Ray Mild expect their first baby later this 12 months, and the couple revealed they’ve chosen a novel — and uniquely becoming — identify for his or her upcoming arrival.

Chatting with the Spencer Graves Present on Tuesday, July 23, McCollum shared that his child boy might be known as Main Yancey McCollum.

The nation singer, who’s a Texas native, defined that he acquired the concept for his son’s first identify from watching classic faculty soccer championship sport footage that includes a Lone Star sports activities legend.

“It’s dope,” he famous. “I used to be watching Rose Bowl highlights and I noticed [former Texas Longhorns QB] Main Applewhite, and I used to be like ‘Rattling. Main McColllum can be sick.’”

@mrspencergraves Parker McCollum Shares His Child Identify #parkermccollum #spencergravesshow #fyp #foryoupage ♬ authentic sound – Spencer Graves

As for the babe’s center identify? McCollum mentioned that “Yancey” was the brainchild of his spouse. “That’s what she desires. She likes Main Yancey,” he mentioned.

McCollum and Mild introduced they had been anticipating their first baby in February. In an Instagram submit on the time, Mild hinted on the child’s identify by mentioning his first preliminary.

“God’s little blessing,” she wrote, captioning a shot of herself and McCollum in a half-silhouette pose, with an ocean backdrop. “We love you a lot already, Child M!”

Associated: Cowboy Cuties! Meet the Children of Nation Music’s Greatest Stars

America’s littlest sweethearts! Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and extra of nation music’s greatest stars have expanded their well-known households through the years. Rhett married Lauren Akins in Nashville in October 2012, however the pair had been in one another’s lives since childhood. 5 years after their marriage ceremony, they introduced their plans to undertake a child […]

McCollum himself adopted go well with, tweeting, “I’m gone be a daddy! Child M coming later this 12 months! Such an enormous blessing from God!”

The couple didn’t reveal a precise due date, save for McCollum’s reference to “later within the 12 months.”

McCollum and Mild married in March 2022. “I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me,” McCollum instructed Individuals in August 2021 after they acquired engaged the earlier month.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

“There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one factor,” he added. “I used to be like, ‘It will possibly’t get any higher than her.’ There was little question in my thoughts that I used to be making the suitable choice. She saved my life in a method. I don’t assume I used to be headed down the suitable street.”

Associated: Celeb Infants of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Delivery This Yr

Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and extra stars have expanded their households in 2024. Information broke on January 3 that Miller had given delivery to her second child earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Inexperienced. Miller additionally shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent a lot time making ready for the delivery […]

“We truly broke up on the finish of [2020] for some goofy motive. I don’t even bear in mind what the rationale was,” he added. “We had been nonetheless damaged up and we had been making an attempt to work issues out. However I walked off stage that evening and I used to be like, ‘I don’t ever wish to do something like this once more with out her right here.’”

He’s continued to rave about their partnership since tying the knot. “[With] Hallie Ray, my spouse, there is no such thing as a comedown anymore together with her,” McCollum mentioned throughout a January 2023 interview on At present’s Nation Radio With Kelleigh Bannen. “I believe that’s what’s lacking in that early time, is it’s simply human nature, you need that connection and no matter.”