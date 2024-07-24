Park Avenue Artists And Primary Wave Announce A New Touring Show Featuring The Music Of Whitney Houston

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Inventive company Park Avenue Artists is partnering with writer Main Wave Music to create and tour new music properties that includes the music and voices of famous legacy artists.

The primary such collaboration from the partnership is “The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration,” that can characteristic grasp recordings of the singer’s fan favorites set to the backdrop of orchestral accompaniement, supplied by the Chicago Philharmonic.

The present will make its premiere on the Ravinia Competition close to Chicago earlier than embarking on a what organizers describe as a nationwide tour.

Park Avenue is a veteran of symphonic excursions and the corporate has staged occasions starting from a sold-out live performance on the Dolby Theater for Grammy-winning digital musician ZEDD, to the acclaimed PBS particular Seasons of Cuba with Joshua Bell.

For The Voice of Whitney Houston, PAA labored with Houston’s Property and Main Wave Music to seek out uncommon footage and license recordings for inclusion within the undertaking.

Houston’s vocal parts will probably be remoted from the instrumentation uncommon footage and license recordings to spotlight the late music legend’s uncooked expertise over a symphonic rating.

“We’re consistently in search of new methods to convey culturally impactful, clever performances to extra audiences,” says David Lai, PAA co-president.

“This undertaking highlights how legacy artists and their estates can proceed to create significant experiences for music lovers, and ‘The Voice of Whitney’ is the primary in a number of deliberate collaborations,” added PAA co-president, Ross Michaels “We all know will probably be profitable because of this partnership with Main Wave.”