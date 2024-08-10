Paris Paralympics: Wisconsin athletes seek another gold in wheelchair basketball

Wisconsin’s Jake Williams by no means anticipated to teach a wheelchair basketball crew with 14 nationwide championships, not to mention compete in his third Paralympic Video games.

“After I began teaching, I understood how a lot assist the College of Wisconsin-Whitewater offers, the neighborhood offers and the state,” he mentioned. “All of that contributes to the success of Whitewater.”

Since 1982, the UW-Whitewater Males’s Wheelchair Basketball crew has gained 14 nationwide championships.

The crew’s decades-long success introduced Becca Murray to assist begin the UW-Whitewater’s Girls’s Wheelchair Basketball crew, and ultimately lead the crew to its first nationwide championship in 2012.

“I knew that the lads’s crew was such a powerhouse,” she mentioned. “You went to Whitewater for those who wished to make a nationwide crew. I used to be capable of win three nationwide championships whereas I used to be there.”

The 2-time Paralympic medalists joined WPR’s “Wisconsin At this time” and mentioned representing Workforce USA a number of occasions in wheelchair basketball is “superb” and an “honor.”

The ladies’s crew gained the gold medals in Rio in 2016 and Beijing in 2008. Williams mentioned the lads’s crew hopes to defend its third-consecutive title after successful back-to-back gold medals in Tokyo in 2020 and Rio in 2016.

Fostering a tradition of success

Jeromie Meyer II, one other member of Workforce USA’s males’s wheelchair basketball crew and a Whitewater alumnus, additionally spoke to Jill Nadeau on “The Larry Meiller Present” lately. Meyer attributed the longtime success of Whitewater’s wheelchair basketball program to its founders.

“The coaches who began this system constructed a extremely good basis of tradition. And all of the athletes which have come by there and have become profitable, we’ve all purchased into that tradition and that concept of success,” Meyer mentioned. “The coaches need us to win at life. They need us to achieve success on the wheelchair basketball courtroom, however in addition they need us to achieve success at life, as effectively.”

UW-Whitewater’s program additionally nurtures athletes earlier than they get to varsity, Meyer mentioned.

“UW Whitewater was all the time a college that us younger youngsters talked about yearly. (The campus) hosted a week-long summer time camp the place we might come keep on campus, stay within the dorms for a couple of days and study basketball from one of the best gamers within the nation,” Meyer mentioned. “Then, when seeking to go to high school, I had identified about UW-Whitewater due to my camps, and I had a extremely nice relationship with the coach on the time. It appeared like a no brainer to go to UW-Whitewater, as a result of all of the items match collectively for me.”

Intense competitors

On Aug. 29, the American males face Spain, whereas on Aug. 30, the American ladies face Germany.

Williams mentioned he expects each match on the summer time video games to be a bodily battle.

“Folks fall down very often (and) the sport doesn’t cease,” he mentioned.

The wheelchairs used on the basketball courtroom are constructed to face up to that physicality, Murray mentioned.

“The chair simply spins quicker than an on a regular basis chair,” she mentioned. “We’re strapped into our ball chairs in order that once we do fall over, as a result of it’s so bodily, we are able to simply pop proper again up.”

Williams mentioned he embraces the bodily side of the game as a participant and coach.

“The very first thing that I do when freshmen are available in is make them rise up on their very own,” he mentioned. “If they will’t try this, then they will’t play.”

Meyer mentioned the video games may be intense even for spectators.

“It’s very aggressive. The added component of a chair and the contact that comes from the chair is loud, noisy,” Meyer mentioned. “All people is speaking very loudly. So whenever you’re within the midst of a aggressive recreation, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s a really liberating feeling to know that I can nonetheless exit right here and compete and actually get after it with like minded people.”

Murray mentioned youngsters ought to by no means depend themselves out of something, whether or not or not it’s sports activities, artwork or music.

“You may need to exit and search to seek out that adaptive strategy to do it,” she mentioned. “There’s all the time a method.”