Paris Olympics medal count: Tracking medals by country in 2024

The primary medals of the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris had been awarded at present, the day after the Opening Ceremonies. The approaching days will embrace competitions in 329 occasions throughout 32 sports activities, with the Olympics ending on Aug. 11. See the schedule of occasions right here.

How are international locations performing in golds in comparison with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

First-ever medals and golds

Going into the 2024 Video games, there have been 69 international locations that had by no means received a Summer season Olympics medal, and one other 37 that had by no means received a gold.

Every Olympics, this record will get shorter. In Tokyo, three international locations — Burkina Faso, San Marino and Turkmenistan — received their first-ever medal. Three extra — Bermuda, the Philippines and Qatar — received their first gold.

Africa
Angola's flag

Angola

No medals

 |
Benin's flag

Benin

No medals

 |
Botswana's flag

Botswana

No golds

 |
Burkina Faso's flag

Burkina Faso

No golds

 |
Cape Verde's flag

Cape Verde Islands

No medals

 |
Central African Republic's flag

Central African Rep.

No medals

 |
Chad's flag

Chad

No medals

 |
Comoros's flag

Comoros

No medals

 |
Democratic Republic of the Congo's flag

DR Congo

No medals

 |
Djibouti's flag

Djibouti

No golds

 |
Equatorial Guinea's flag

Equatorial Guinea

No medals

 |
Eritrea's flag

Eritrea

No golds

 |
Eswatini's flag

Eswatini

No medals

 |
Gabon's flag

Gabon

No golds

 |
Gambia's flag

Gambia

No medals

 |

