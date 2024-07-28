Paris Olympics medal count: Tracking medals by country in 2024

The primary medals of the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris had been awarded at present, the day after the Opening Ceremonies. The approaching days will embrace competitions in 329 occasions throughout 32 sports activities, with the Olympics ending on Aug. 11. See the schedule of occasions right here.

How are international locations performing in golds in comparison with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

First-ever medals and golds

Going into the 2024 Video games, there have been 69 international locations that had by no means received a Summer season Olympics medal, and one other 37 that had by no means received a gold.

Every Olympics, this record will get shorter. In Tokyo, three international locations — Burkina Faso, San Marino and Turkmenistan — received their first-ever medal. Three extra — Bermuda, the Philippines and Qatar — received their first gold.

Map displaying which international locations haven’t received medals at Summer season Olympics.



Africa Angola No medals | Benin No medals | Botswana No golds | Burkina Faso No golds | Cape Verde Islands No medals | Central African Rep. No medals | Chad No medals | Comoros No medals | DR Congo No medals | Djibouti No golds | Equatorial Guinea No medals | Eritrea No golds | Eswatini No medals | Gabon No golds | Gambia No medals

Search all 2024 medal winners by occasion or nation