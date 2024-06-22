Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media Forges A Distribution Deal With ADA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s impartial label and artist companies division introduced it has signed a worldwide distribution take care of 11:11 Media, the media and life-style firm based by vogue icon Paris Hilton.

Hilton just lately revealed that she plans to return to music with the discharge of her second studio album, Infinite Icon. Produced by Sia, the album is slated for launch on September 6, although the curious can get a style with the lead single “I’m Free” that includes Rina Sawayama which is already on streaming platforms.

The album is a follow-up to Hilton’s 2006 debut, the self-titled Paris Hilton, which included hit single, “Stars Are Blind.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with my Warner Music household once more,” stated Paris Hilton, Founder & CEO of 11:11 Media. “ADA provides me the flexibility to share my music with the world whereas sustaining possession of it – which is so necessary to me, as an artist and entrepreneur. I can’t wait for everybody to listen to this album! I’m so pleased with this work and so grateful to my good pal and government producer, Sia, Jesse Shatkin, Alex Frankel, the entire ADA crew, and each single one that contributed to creating and distributing this album.”

“Paris is a worldwide icon whose affect on tradition is plain. Tapping into our experience and international assets, we’re excited to help Paris’ artistic imaginative and prescient and make her return to music unforgettable for the followers,” added Cat Kreidich, President, ADA.