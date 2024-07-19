Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Reunite to Film The Simple Life

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are formally again residing The Easy Life.

“Up Subsequent.. Sill & Invoice 💋💋,” Richie, 42, wrote by way of Instagram on Thursday, July 18, alongside a mirror selfie of her and Hilton, 43.

Hilton took to her Instagram to share a sequence of comparable pics with Richie. She captioned the add, “Prepared for one more iconic journey with this Legend 👯‍♀️Loves it 💗That’s Sizzling 🔥 #Sliving ✨👑👑✨#TheRealOG’s #SillyAndBilly #Sanasa #TheSimpleLife

#IconsOnly.”

In a separate publish, Hilton gushed over filming with Richie — and had a particular message for his or her followers.

“Hey guys, simply acquired residence from capturing with Nicole,” Hilton mentioned by way of Instagram. “As a few of it’s possible you’ll know, we’re doing a reunion particular to have a good time 20 years of our present, The Easy Life. It’s been a lot enjoyable and we’re planning one thing very, very particular and I believed one of the best place to search out the people who I might need to be part of that is right here.”

Hilton famous that she and Richie are planning “one thing iconic, enjoyable,” and needed to ask “the most important tremendous followers.” She added, “So I believed I might come on right here and ask you guys to make a video.”

Hilton defined that followers can add movies to speak about what they love about The Easy Life, together with their favourite episodes or scenes.

“For those who wanna sing ‘Sanasa’ I might love that too,” Hilton continued, including that she and Richie love watching followers’ TikTok movies and seeing them gown up because the duo on Halloween.

“That present was so particular,” she concluded. “The very best reminiscences ever. It’s such an enormous a part of our life and we love our followers a lot so we needed you guys to be part of this.”

The Easy Life premiered in 2003 with Hilton and Richie forsaking their procuring sprees and heading to Altus, Arkansas. The sequence got here to an in depth in 2007, however the duo have since introduced a reboot is within the works.

Hilton beforehand teased to Us Weekly that The Easy Life reboot was going to be “iconic.”

“I’m so excited to do that with Nicole,” she solely advised Us in June. “We have now been finest pals since we had been two years outdated. So a lot of my finest and most enjoyable reminiscences are together with her. What we created collectively is so particular and that is simply going to be so iconic. I’m so excited to do that for all of the followers.”

Hilton revealed that she and Richie had been speaking in regards to the reboot for practically two years. “We’re very excited. I can’t say a lot but, but it surely’s going to get iconic,” she mentioned. “That is going to be a reunion present about our friendship. … We’re the OG’s and I’m so pleased with that present and the way it simply impressed so many different individuals.”