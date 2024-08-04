Paris 2024 gymnastics: Kaylia Nemour wins Algeria’s first Olympic gymnastics title on the uneven bars

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour had the gang at Bercy Enviornment within the palm of her hand Sunday afternoon (4 August) as she swung her means into historical past on the Olympic Video games Paris 2024.

The French-born gymnast struck uneven bars gold with a large 15.700 rating, holding off a robust problem from the Individuals’s Republic of China’s Qiu Qiyuan, the reigning world champion on the occasion. Qiu scored 15.600.

Two-time Olympic all-around medallist Suni Lee grabbed a 3rd medal of those Video games in third at 14.800.

“It truly is my lifelong dream,” Nemour advised Olympics.com. “It has been a objective since 2020. Even I had my doubts earlier than I stepped on the bar, I advised myself it wasn’t potential that I might be Olympic champion. And I handed, it was unbelievable.”

Nemour’s triumph is a primary for Algeria and any African gymnast on the Olympic Video games. She is Algeria’s sixth ever Olympic champion.

“I’m very comfortable to have received this medal for Algeria. I hope I made them proud,” she mentioned. “It is true that the strain was very excessive the final days, however I managed to remain calm and targeted. I used to be capable of carry out my routine (nicely) immediately.”

A 12 months in the past, Nemour made historical past for her nation as she received world silver on the occasion. It was the primary medal by an African gymnast on the World Gymnastics Championships.

Her 2024 season has been sensible, with World Cup wins and large 15.500 or increased scores in Cottbus, Doha and Baku. These performances marked the 17-year-old as a favorite for gold in Paris.

Nemour was overcome with emotion as quickly as her ft hit the mat on her caught double structure dismount. Qiu embraced her because the rating got here up, with Lee coming over to congratulate the Algerian.

“Everybody did unbelievable. It was tremendous cool to only see them as a result of I believe solely we will actually perceive all of the work that we put in,” Lee advised reporters afterward. “So seeing all of them go up there and do all the things that they had been imagined to do after watching them in apply, that is simply tremendous cool and I am so comfortable for everybody.”