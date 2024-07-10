Paramount+’s Landman: Everything to Know About Taylor Sheridan’s Show

Yellowstone is coming to an finish in 2024, however creator Taylor Sheridan already has a number of new tasks lined up, together with Paramount+’s Landman.

The streaming service introduced the upcoming sequence in February 2022, revealing in a press launch that Billy Bob Thornton will play the lead character, a disaster supervisor for an oil firm.

“We’re within the privileged place to have the ability to work with those who we really admire,” 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser stated in an announcement on the time. “With Landman, Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in thoughts, and we had been thrilled when he got here on board. He isn’t solely one of many best actors of our era but in addition a real artistic accomplice.”

Two years glided by earlier than followers got any extra particulars about Landman, which is being produced by MTV Leisure Studios and 101 Studios.

The present, which is predicated on the hit “Boomtown” podcast, marks Sheridan’s ninth undertaking beneath the Paramount umbrella. He cocreated Landman alongside Christian Wallace, and so they’re each government producers on the present as properly. Sheridan can be engaged on an untitled Yellowstone sequel rumored to star Matthew McConaughey.

Scroll all the way down to study extra about Landman:

What Is ‘Landman’ About?

“Set within the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day story of fortune-seeking on this planet of oil rigs,” the official logline reads. “Primarily based on the notable 11-part podcast ‘Boomtown,’ the sequence is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a growth so large, it’s reshaping our local weather, our financial system and our geopolitics.”

Who Will Star in ‘Landman’?

Thornton will play Tommy Norris. The actor beforehand performed gunslinger Jim Courtright in Sheridan’s 1883.

In February 2024, Paramount+ introduced Ali Larter as Angela, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris. James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez had been additionally confirmed as solid members.

Who Will Demi Moore Play in ‘Landman’?

Demi Moore was introduced in February 2024 as a sequence common. She is going to painting Cami, the “spouse to one of the crucial highly effective oil males in Texas and good friend of Tommy Norris,” in line with a press launch.

Who Does Jon Hamm Play in ‘Landman’?

Jon Hamm’s casting was additionally revealed in February 2024. The actor could have a recurring visitor function as Monty Miller, described as “a titan of the Texas oil business who has an extended private {and professional} relationship with Tommy Norris.”

Has ‘Landman’ Begun Filming?

Paramount+ confirmed in February 2024 that manufacturing was underway “in and round” Fort Value, Texas. The situation is near Sheridan’s 4 Sixes ranch.

Are There Any ‘Landman’ Footage From the Present?

The community gave followers the primary take a look at Landman in July 2024, sharing photographs of Thornton standing close to an oil rig and conversing with Hamm’s character in a lavish residence. A snap of Moore in character at a elaborate dinner and a take a look at Thornton alongside Larter in a bar had been additionally launched.

When Will ‘Landman’ Premiere?

Paramount+ introduced in July 2024 that Landman will premiere on Sunday, November 17, with a two-episode launch. Subsequent episodes will drop on Sundays.

The place Can You Watch ‘Landman’?

Landman will stream on Paramount+.