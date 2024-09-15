Paramount Snags ‘September 5,’ Shaking Up Oscar Race (Exclusive)

In a transfer that may completely shake up the Oscar race, September 5, the most well liked gross sales title that performed at this 12 months’s fall movie festivals and an across-the-board awards contender, has landed at Paramount Photos, The Hollywood Reporter has completely realized.

The studio has secured the worldwide distribution rights for the movie — aside from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, the place it will likely be dealt with by Constantin Movie — and will start platforming it within the U.S. on Nov. 27, the Wednesday of the Thanksgiving lengthy weekend, with plans to increase its theatrical footprint into December and again it with full-fledged awards push.

Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro and Leonie Benesch star within the third characteristic from director Tim Fehlbaum (The Colony and Hell), a dramatic thriller about ABC Sports activities’ protection of the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist assault during which Palestinian militants took hostage Israeli athletes. The ensuing standoff grew to become the primary live-televised protection of an act of terrorism, with all types of accompanying ethical and moral dilemmas for the journalists on the bottom, together with ABC Sports activities’ legendary chief Roone Arledge (Sarsgaard), the community’s younger coordinating producer for Olympics protection Geoff Mason (Magaro) and a German nationwide who helped them navigate the language and tradition (Benesch).

Paramount’s Republic Photos acquired the worldwide gross sales rights for September 5 again in July and commenced buying its U.S. rights. Curiosity amongst distributors reached a crescendo after the movie premiered at — and blew the roof off of — the latest Venice and Telluride movie festivals, producing comparisons to previous greatest image Oscar winners Argo and Highlight. Finally, the Paramount Movie Group decided that it was a property that must be saved within the household. It now joins the studio’s already-formidable awards slate that additionally contains Gladiator 2, Higher Man and Transformers One.

The Hollywood Reporter, in our assessment of September 5, described it as “an enlightening, altogether gripping expertise” with a “terrific forged” that’s “greater than only a time capsule about how the information was dealt with within the pre-digital age; it’s an account that speaks to our time as nicely.”

The movie’s producers embrace Fehlbaum, Sean Penn, Philipp Trauer, Thomas Wöbke (BerghausWöbke Filmproduktion), John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth (Projected Image Works).