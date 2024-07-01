Paramount Shuts Down MTV News Archives In Big Blow To Music Industry

(Hypebot) – Paramount’s determination to close down the MTV Information archives marks a big loss for media historical past lovers. Karl Bode dives into the implications of this transfer and what it means for preserving iconic moments in popular culture journalism.

by Karl Bode of Tech Grime

Paramount (CBS) Company this week merely erased a long time of music journalism within the blink of an eye fixed. Final 12 months the corporate shut down MTV Information and fired all its employees as a part of a “strategic realignment.” This week, with out warning, the corporate deleted the whole thing of the MTV Information archives, erasing a long time of music journalism with out a lot in the best way of any warning.

In a scene that’s been repeated always within the final decade, journalists watched helplessly as stuff they’d spent years of their life engaged on merely disappeared:

As a contract reporter myself, I’ve misplaced monitor of the variety of web sites I’ve labored for that unceremoniously deleted numerous hours of labor with no second thought (tech information outlet Protocol being among the many most up-to-date, although my work at Vice’s Motherboard will quickly meet the identical destiny). Typically, any individual might be bothered to archive the content material; normally, it’s left as much as the authors.

It’s a part of a broader disdain for journalism by these with wealth and energy and sends a really clear message: your work is so unimportant that we will’t be bothered to do the naked minimal to protect it. It’s so unimportant that we’re not going to even spend a relative pittance to archive it. We’re not even going to offer you a heads-up so to archive it your self.

Like many corporations in streaming, Paramount has been searching for a merger companion after its technique of constructing worse and worse content material at a greater and better value level apparently stopped paying dividends. Streaming progress has slowed, so most of those corporations have taken a cue from conventional cable and have began focusing intently on nickel-and-diming customers and huge, pointless mergers.

The AT&T–>Time Warner–>Discovery merger highlighted very clearly how trendy media business brunchlords care primarily about three issues: the impossibility of limitless progress, tax cuts, and large compensation incommensurate with any form of precise competence. There have been no scarcity of liked merchandise (like Mad Journal) and tasks that have been pointlessly dismantled by the AT&T saga.

The belief is that stuff just like the Web Archive will simply magically are available in and protect our collective historical past within the wake of government apathy. However that’s merely not the case, as archivists are dealing with their very own fixed array of existential challenges in an period of more and more unchecked company energy, a corrupt and dysfunctional Congress, and limitless narcissistic manbaby multi-billionaires.

Not that MTV Information was dismantling constructions of corrupted energy all that always, however this deterioration of journalistic historical past extra broadly tends to primarily serve company energy, and the sorts of oldsters who’d very very similar to it if future generations didn’t be taught a lot from the historical past of lived expertise and previous coverage debates.

The disdain for journalistic historical past is occurring on the similar time we’re steadily changing actual journalism and perception with badly automated “AI” advert engagement simulacrum, which not solely supplants precise experience, however redirects restricted sources away from actual reporting. Collectively the trajectory (which actually is a part of a U.S. media continuum stretching again to the 80s) couldn’t be any uglier… or any extra clear.