Paramount Lands ‘Over Asking’ From Caroline Dries, ‘Twilight’ Producer

Paramount Footage has picked up the screenplay for erotic thriller Over Asking, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

In what’s described as a extremely aggressive state of affairs, the studio landed the function spec script from Caroline Dries (Batwoman). The film’s story focuses on the scary aftermath that follows an opportunity encounter between a seemingly good couple and a strong feminine lawyer.

Karen Rosenfelt serves as producer on the venture that doesn’t but have a director hooked up.

Dries served as showrunner on The CW sequence Batwoman and was on government producer for The Vampire Diaries. Her different tv credit embrace Smallville, Melrose Place, Arrow and Gotham Knights.

Rosenfelt was credited as an government producer on the primary Twilight film and served as producer on the franchise’s subsequent movies. She has additionally labored on such movies as The Satan Wears Prada, Marley & Me, Me Earlier than You and The New Mutants. Rosenfelt’s tv credit embrace serving as government producers on such sequence as The Summer season I Turned Fairly and Dopesick.

This has been a busy week for Paramount, because the studio is ready to be acquired by a consortium led by Skydance. This week additionally noticed the discharge of the primary trailer for the studio’s forthcoming historic epic Gladiator II from director Ridley Scott that stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn.

The follow-up to Scott’s Oscar-winning 2000 movie Gladiator — which starred Russell Crowe within the title position — hits theaters Nov. 22 and is ready to be a serious fall play for the studio.

Deadline was first to report on the Over Asking script sale.