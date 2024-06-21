Parade celebrates Celtics team that’s ‘everything’ in Boston

At 2:45 a.m. Friday morning, Celtics fan Brian Babz and his buddy “Caveman” have been already outdoors TD Backyard, beginning celebrations early earlier than the duck boats acquired rolling at 11 a.m.

Babz says he’s been operating on adrenaline for the reason that Celtics clinched their 18th banner Monday evening.

“It’s been an extended drought for Boston sports activities parades, an extended 5 years,” he mentioned. “And we needed to ensure we acquired probably the most prime spot, proper in entrance of the TD Backyard and simply soak it in.”

He recalled the Celtics’ “dominant” championship run filled with unforgettable moments, like Payton Pritchard’s half-court shot in Sport 5 of the Finals — the sport that in the end received them the title.

“You already know what? The Boston Celtics have now established that they’re the workforce of Boston — sorry, Patriots,” Babz mentioned.

Though wet climate was within the forecast for later within the day, the one precipitation at Friday’s parade was the green-and-white confetti that fell like pleased tears on Boston’s streets.

Jaylen Brown confirmed off his Invoice Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy and Jayson Tatum cradled the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy because the convoy of duck boats snaked its manner by town. Followers stood on the sidewalks, clung to poles and climbed on prime of bus stops to get a greater take a look at their heroes.

Over 1,000,000 followers have been anticipated to indicate up, although it felt like greater than that have been there simply on the ultimate stretch of the route down Boylston Avenue. It was a becoming celebration for a championship 16 years within the making.

Brian Babz and “Caveman” confirmed up earlier than 3 a.m. to discover a spot to see the Celtics championship parade Friday morning.

Mark Herz





GBH Information



The duck boats have been the coda on a season for the historical past books: This yr’s NBA Finals victory makes the Boston Celtics the primary workforce within the league to ever win 18 NBA titles.

“While you discuss NBA, you’re speaking Boston Celtics firstly,” Rusty Sullivan, govt director of the Sports activities Museum at TD Backyard, advised GBH’s Morning Version.

Melissa Ferguson from Dorchester mentioned it was particular to see the workforce get its 18th championship.

“They’re such a younger workforce,” she mentioned. “They play effectively collectively … no actual controversy throughout the workforce, simply accidents. Only a nice workforce. I’m simply so pleased for them.”

Her daughter, Mynaja Ferguson, was simply as excited.

“It simply has been enjoyable rising up all right here, all our lives, simply seeing the Patriots, the Bruins, the Celtics, the Purple Sox. We now have the most effective metropolis on the planet for sports activities, so it’s all the time a enjoyable time to simply see us win.”

As town celebrates, some can be remembering the Celtics’ different historic firsts. A part of that historical past consists of the workforce turning into house to the primary Black participant drafted into the NBA, Charles “Chuck” Cooper, in 1950.

“The Celtics are only a particular group,” mentioned Chuck Cooper III, the Corridor of Famer’s son. “This actually began in 1950 once they drafted my father. Walter Brown employed Purple Auerbach because the coach. And he instantly acquired Bob Cousy and drafted my father, two All-American basketball gamers in school. And that was the Celtics’ first profitable season.”

“Individuals ask me: Why do I believe the Celtics win?” Cooper added. “As a result of they make nice choices. They’ve wonderful management, even as we speak from their possession to their entrance workplace during the group.”

It was additionally the primary NBA workforce with an all-Black beginning 5 in 1964. A type of gamers was Invoice Russell, who grew to become the NBA’s first Black head coach when the Celtics employed him as player-coach two years later.

The Celtics are a part of the material of town’s Black communities, a welcoming group in a area that isn’t all the time welcoming to folks of colour, journalist and historian Dart Adams mentioned.

“While you develop up in Boston, particularly within the interior metropolis, basketball is every little thing. It’s tradition,” Adams mentioned. “The Boston Celtics are on the heart of it. We study life classes from Boston Celtics basketball, how the sport is meant to be performed, how we’re purported to deal with issues in life, be a teammate, do every little thing to win.”

And the Celtics’ 2024 workforce “embodied all of that,” Adams mentioned.

“It means lots to the interior metropolis of Boston as a result of they recognized with this workforce,” Adams mentioned. “Black Boston loves the Boston Celtics. It might need been a distinct story within the ’80s when issues have been totally different, however the Boston Celtics are an inner-city workforce — completely embraced by the entire metropolis.”

What received this yr’s championship was “this workforce and the psychological toughness that group confirmed, led by their stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown,” NBC Sports activities Boston Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin mentioned. “These two guys have suffered a lot heartbreak of their basketball profession. And it might look like a foolish factor, however to be so shut so many instances and never have the ability to get there, and the strain that each of them are beneath, when you think about the crucible that’s sports activities in Boston.”

So what’s subsequent for the Celtics? Chin mentioned their leaders are already centered on subsequent season. And their odds at a severe championship run subsequent yr are fairly good, Chin mentioned.

“I used to be contained in the locker room for the champagne showers, and I’ll always remember [head coach] Joe Mazzulla — soaked in champagne — and he simply appears at one among his assistants and he mentioned, ‘I’m prepared for apply tomorrow,’” Chin mentioned. “Sure, he’s celebrating, having fun with this second along with his household and clearly everybody who he felt like was a part of the journey for him. However there’s no query he’s in regards to the work and able to get again to it.”