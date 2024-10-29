Paolo Banchero nets 50, including Magic-record 37 in 1st half

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero had the very best evening of his profession Monday.

Banchero tied the Orlando Magic report for factors in a half, scoring 37 within the first two quarters towards the Indiana Pacers. He completed with a career-high 50 factors — tying the fifth-highest scoring effort in Magic historical past. Orlando gained 119-115.

“Man, I am drained; I am drained as hell,” Banchero mentioned after the primary 50-point effort within the NBA this season. “Nevertheless it was a hell of a sport.”

Banchero, the league’s Rookie of the Yr two seasons in the past and an All-Star final 12 months, was 13-of-17 from the sphere within the half and completed 16-of-26 from the ground. He additionally had 13 rebounds and 9 assists.

“It was simply being within the zone,” Banchero mentioned. “Felt like I used to be in an open health club, again at residence, simply engaged on my sport. Each shot felt prefer it was stepping into and it is a good feeling whenever you’ve received a day like that. Not each sport goes to be like that, however I am glad right this moment was.”

At 21 years and 351 days outdated, Banchero turned the youngest participant in Magic historical past to report a 50-point sport, and the second-youngest participant with 50 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in an NBA sport, trailing solely LeBron James (20 years, 80 days) in 2005 towards the Toronto Raptors.

Tracy McGrady nonetheless holds the franchise’s single-game scoring report, with 62 towards the Wizards on March 10, 2004. That was additionally the final time a Magic participant hit 50, that means the franchise had gone 20 years and 232 days between 50-point video games — the fifth-longest drought in NBA historical past.

The opposite 50-point video games in Magic historical past: Shaquille O’Neal had 53 towards Minnesota on April 20, 1994; McGrady had 52 towards Chicago on Feb. 21, 2003; McGrady had 51 towards Denver on Nov. 14, 2003; Nick Anderson had 50 towards New Jersey on April 23, 1993; and McGrady had 50 once more towards Washington on March 8, 2002.

Youngest With 50-10-5 Sport* Date Participant Years-Days Opponent 2005 LeBron James 20-80 Raptors Mon. Paolo Banchero 21-351 Pacers 1966 Rick Barry 22-215 Royals *NBA historical past — ESPN Analysis

Banchero had probably the most assists (9) and the second-most rebounds (13, trailing solely 18 by O’Neal) in a 50-point sport in Magic historical past.

His 37 factors within the half tied the mark set by McGrady, additionally within the first half, for Orlando towards Denver on March 9, 2003.

“That first half was a magical first half, for certain,” Banchero mentioned.

By comparability, the Pacers starters mixed for 37 factors within the first half.

Banchero’s profession excessive coming into Monday was 43 factors, set Jan. 3 towards Sacramento. There have been 4 first-half performances of 37 or extra factors final season — two by Phoenix’s Devin Booker, one by Karl-Anthony Cities (then of Minnesota, now of New York) and one by Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

