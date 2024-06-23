Panthers seek 1st championship, Oilers look to complete historic comeback in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final on Monday

NEW YORK — After 1,312 video games throughout the common season and one other 87 so far within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (1,399 complete), the 2023-24 NHL season will attain its dramatic conclusion when the Florida Panthers play host to the Edmonton Oilers in Recreation 7 of the Stanley Cup Last at Amerant Financial institution Enviornment on Monday, June 24 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

This marks the 198th Recreation 7 in Stanley Cup Playoffs historical past and 18th within the Stanley Cup Last – and the primary for the reason that visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins for his or her first championship in 2019.

The Panthers, who raced to a 3-0 lead within the sequence, may have their fourth crack at securing their first Stanley Cup. Ahead Vladimir Tarasenko tops the workforce with 5 prior Recreation 7 appearances (4-1), highlighted by an help with the Blues of their 2019 Recreation 7 victory at BOS. He’s the one participant on both roster with Recreation 7 expertise within the Stanley Cup Last.

The Oilers, who’re the third workforce in NHL historical past to rally from a 3-0 deficit to power a Recreation 7 within the Stanley Cup Last following the 1945 Detroit Pink Wings (4-3 L vs. TOR) and 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3 W vs. DET), need to change into the primary workforce in 82 years to beat that deficit within the championship sequence and win Recreation 7.

Edmonton is the tenth workforce in Stanley Cup Playoffs historical past to power a Recreation 7 after trailing 3-0. Solely 4 groups in NHL historical past have rallied to win a sequence in any spherical in that situation (4-206, .019): the 1942 Maple Leafs (SCF vs. DET), 1975 New York Islanders (QF vs. PIT), 2010 Philadelphia Flyers (CSF vs. BOS) and 2014 Los Angeles Kings (R1 vs. SJS).

The Panthers shall be competing of their fourth all-time Recreation 7 (2-1) and first for the reason that 2023 First Spherical, after they shocked the record-setting Bruins with a 4-3 extra time victory after trailing the sequence 3-1. The Oilers shall be contesting their thirteenth all-time Recreation 7 (8-4) and third within the Stanley Cup Last, following a 3-1 win in 1987 (vs. PHI) and a 3-1 loss in 2006 (at CAR).

Click on right here to view the #NHLStats Pack: Recreation 7 of the Stanley Cup Last for extra insights and historic particulars about Monday’s matchup.

Recreation 7 Traits

* The workforce that scores first is 149-48 (.756) within the 197 all-time Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-1 in 2024), together with a 12-5 (.706) report within the 17 all-time Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Last.

* Residence groups personal a 115-82 (.584) edge within the 197 all-time Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-1 in 2024), together with a 12-5 (.706) benefit within the 17 all-time Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Last.

* 102 of the 197 all-time Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs (51.8%) have been determined by a one-goal margin (together with all three so far in 2024). 7 of 17 all-time Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Last (41.2%) have featured a one-goal margin.

* 49 Recreation 7s within the Stanley Cup Playoffs have required extra time (24.9%). Residence groups have a 26-23 edge in these contests (1-0 in 2024). The house workforce has gained each extra time Recreation 7s in Stanley Cup Last historical past (DET in each 1950 vs. NYR and 1954 vs. MTL).