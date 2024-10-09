Panthers score 4 in 1st, open Cup defense with win against Bruins

Bennett scored his second of the interval at 19:34 to push the result in 4-1.

Jonah Gadjovich made it 5-1 at 9:12 of the second interval, jamming in a backdoor move from Jesper Boqvist.

“It’s a must to play all 60 minutes, and they’re a great staff who performs onerous,” Gadjovich stated. “But when we give attention to our recreation, fear about ourselves, we’re going to stroll away with a number of wins.”

McAvoy made it 5-2 at 12:32 of the second, scoring five-hole after Bobrovsky could not glove down John Beecher’s preliminary shot.

Rodrigues prolonged the result in 6-2 at 6:26 of the third interval with a wrist shot from the excessive slot.

Frederic made it 6-3 at 16:51 with a one-timer off a backhand move from Justin Brazeau.

Pastrnak bought the Bruins to inside 6-4 with a power-play objective with 1:45 remaining. His meant move from the left circle redirected five-hole off the skate of Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

“The sport was 4-1 after the primary, so I’m not too pleased with that,” Korpisalo stated. “There have been a few bizarre bounces, nevertheless it was fairly onerous to come back again there. I simply should be higher. It was 6-4. I’m not completely happy.”

NOTES: The Panthers introduced after the sport that they’d signed ahead Carter Verhaeghe to an eight-year contract. “Rising up, you’re simply attempting to make the NHL and attempt to discover a place,” Verhaeghe stated. “And I believe to be a Florida Panther for this lengthy already is a big honor for me. To even lengthen it longer, I imply … I am so proud to be a Panther for all times.” … Panthers defenseman Adam Boqvist left the sport at 15:24 of the primary interval after he appeared to take a puck off the jaw on a clearing try.