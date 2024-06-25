Panthers recover, defeat Oilers in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final for 1st title

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 4:27 of the primary interval, six seconds after their first energy play of the sport expired.

He performed the puck from behind the web to Evan Rodrigues alongside the left wall, and Rodrigues whipped a shot from there to the web. It appeared prefer it was going huge proper, however Verhaeghe obtained his stick on it in entrance, deflecting it down and thru Skinner’s legs.

It was Verhaeghe’s first objective since Sport 1 and the primary time the Panthers led since Sport 3.

“The final couple video games they scored so many targets off the hop, and to play with the lead, it felt good,” Verhaeghe mentioned.

The Oilers obtained the objective again shortly with Janmark scoring on a breakaway to make it 1-1 at 6:44.

“I assumed they have been the higher workforce within the first interval,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch mentioned. “I assumed they got here out with a bit extra urgency and gained a number of puck races. I assumed we defended effectively. I assumed within the second and the third interval, I assumed we discovered our sport, I assumed we performed effectively, however could not capitalize on our alternatives.”

As a substitute, it was Reinhart giving Florida a 2-1 lead at 15:11 of the second interval, scoring with a low, short-side shot from inside the fitting face-off circle.

Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov cleared the puck away from the Panthers crease earlier than he fell into the web. The puck went to Verhaeghe, who moved it as much as Reinhart.

Reinhart was searching for a cross as he went via the impartial zone and throughout the blue line, however finally selected to shoot, and the puck squeezed via Skinner to provide Florida its second lead of the sport.

“You are hoping that is it, proper?” Reinhart mentioned. “I imply, there was a number of work to do, a number of sport left, however completely I am hoping that is the one.”