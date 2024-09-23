Panthers get a needed road win, beat the Raiders 36-22

There was a way of equilibrium restored with the win as a result of having a passing sport that labored arrange the opposite stuff and allowed them to point out the progress that head coach Dave Canales talked about seeing in different areas.

They gained 437 complete yards, after gaining 359 mixed within the first two video games of the season (193 in New Orleans, 159 final week at house in opposition to the Chargers).

Chuba Hubbard ran for 114 yards on 21 carries, and caught one of many first-half landing passes from Dalton (ending with 169 yards from scrimmage). He additionally handed Stephen Davis for seventh on the franchise’s all-time dashing record in the course of the sport.

Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen had the opposite two receiving touchdowns within the first half, because the Panthers added the downfield component to the passing sport. That they had 5 passes of 20 yards or extra within the first half alone (they’d none within the first two video games).

Johnson completed with eight catches for 122 yards and the rating, the type of lead-receiver manufacturing they had been hoping for once they acquired the previous Steelers wideout in a March commerce.