Panthers confirm QB Andy Dalton & family involved in a car accident

Tuesday night, the Carolina Panthers confirmed stories that beginning quarterback Andy Dalton had been concerned in an car accident in Charlotte.
“Andy Dalton and his household had been concerned in a automobile accident at present in Charlotte. Neither Dalton nor his household had been transported by emergency medical personnel,” the group stated. “Dalton is being evaluated by group medical personnel.”
At first, the Panthers have to be sure that Dalton and his household are okay bodily and mentally. Talking from expertise, being concerned in a automobile accident could be mentally jarring and it is necessary that they really feel supported, which the group will do an amazing job of.
Turning to the soccer aspect of issues, this may increasingly or could not throw a wrench into the group’s plans for Sunday’s sport. Earlier within the week, head coach Dave Canales instructed reporters that the group is “dedicated” to Dalton regardless of the four-game dropping streak and didn’t trace at a potential change again to Bryce Younger any time quickly.
“Simply by way of the development in what we’ve been doing offensively,” Canales stated when requested why Dalton offers the group the very best likelihood to win. ” Should you take a look at the gathering of the video games that he’s performed, there’s been some actually good situational passing which have come out of it. We’ve had some explosive performs come out of it. The offense has ran easily for essentially the most half. I’d love for us as a gaggle, Andy included, to discover a approach to end.”
If Dalton is unable to go, this could possibly be Bryce Younger’s second likelihood to be the man in Carolina. With the commerce deadline looming, it is necessary that he performs properly, if given a chance, proving to the group there is no have to ship him out of city.
