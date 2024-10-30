Panic! At the Disco Will Headline When We Were Young Festival

Panic! On the Disco is now opening the goddamn door.

Panic! will return to carry out their debut album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, in its entirety for its twentieth anniversary. They’re set to headline subsequent 12 months’s pop punk music competition, When We Have been Younger ,in 2025 alongside Blink-182.

“Women and gents, we proudly current a picaresque rating of passing fancy… Subsequent 12 months marks the twentieth anniversary of A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. On October 18th, 2025, Panic! returns residence to Las Vegas for one particular evening at @whenwewereyoungfest to carry out the album in its entirety (together with a few of your different favourite Panic! At The Disco songs),” Panic! wrote through Instagram.

The caption ended with, “Prepare, as a result of it’s time to bop and it’s solely taking place in Vegas!”

The feedback below the band’s announcement had been flooded with questions asking the band to make clear who “we” is, because it’s not been confirmed whether or not the band’s frontman, Brendon Urie, is included within the return.

Urie, 37, left the band in January 2023 to give attention to elevating his youngster with spouse Sarah Urie.

“Nicely, it’s been a hell of a journey. Rising up in Vegas I may’ve by no means imagined the place this life would take me. So many locations everywhere in the world, and all the chums we’ve made alongside the way in which. However generally a journey should finish for a brand new one to start,” Urie wrote in a press release on Instagram. “The prospect of being a father and getting to observe my spouse turn out to be a mom is each humbling and thrilling. I look ahead to this subsequent journey,” Urie continued. “That stated, I’m going to carry this chapter of my life to an finish and put my focus and power on my household, and with that Panic! On the Disco will likely be no extra.”

He continued, “I really can’t put into phrases how a lot it has meant to us,” Urie wrote. “Whether or not you’ve been right here because the starting or are simply discovering us, it has been a pleasure to not solely share the stage with so many proficient individuals but in addition share our time with you.”

There’s additionally fan hypothesis surrounding the potential return of unique member Ryan Ross — who left the band in 2009. Ross, 38, was instrumental to the success of the primary document as he wrote the album’s lyrics and was the lead guitarist and back-up vocalist to Urie.

Extra acts confirmed to carry out at When We Have been Younger embrace, PVRIS, Don Broco, Avril Lavigne,The Offspring, Weezer, All Time Low, The Used, Knocked Free, Yellowcard, Immobile In White, Ice 9 Kills, Easy Plan and Alexisonfire.

When We Have been Younger will happen at Las Vegas Competition Grounds for its fourth 12 months. Ticket presales start on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. PST.