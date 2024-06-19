Pandora And Animoca Brands Join To Launch Dune404 NFT Collection On Magic Eden

Animoca Manufacturers, the blockchain gaming enterprise, and the digital asset agency Pandora have partnered to launch a brand new non-fungible token assortment on Magic Eden, the multi-chain non-fungible token market. The joint NFT mission might catalyze the subsequent NFT tremendous cycle if adopted.

Dune404 NFT Assortment Launches On Base

In a June 13 weblog submit, Animoca Model and Pandora, by way of their new social media deal with, Dune404, confirmed the launch of their new non-fungible token assortment on Magic Eden. The brand new NFT assortment, Dune404, is believed to have an answer to catalyze the subsequent NFT market bull run.

Dune404 will likely be delayed to 2 hours from previous to unique mint schedule because of technical points. 👇Replace ✨

– 5:00AM EST June thirteenth to 7:00AM EST June thirteenth Timeline has been up to date on this picture & ME websitehttps://t.co/3ujqytCh53 pic.twitter.com/x1gSXGnVM0 — DUNE404 (@Dune_404) June 13, 2024

Magic Eden is a multi-chain NFT market platform supporting non-fungible tokens on Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, and Bitcoin. Magic Eden is the biggest and best-known NFT market on the Solana community, the place it was initially launched. The platform permits customers to create, purchase, promote, and gather NFTs.

However, Animoca Manufacturers is a world enterprise chief in gamification and blockchain, with an in depth portfolio of over 400 investments in Web3 tasks. The enterprise firm leverages gamification, blockchain, and synthetic intelligence applied sciences to develop and publish a broad portfolio of cellular merchandise.

Pandora Labs is the digital asset incubation studio behind the ERC-404, an experimental, blended ERC20 / ERC721 implementation with native liquidity and fractionalization for semi-fungible tokens. Earlier this yr, the crew launched a brand new non-fungible token that duped Pandora, which took the crypto and NFT neighborhood by storm. The NFT assortment featured 10,000 Replicants hosted on Base.

What’s the Dune404 NFT Assortment?

Dune404 is a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of 10,000 NFTs hosted on Base, an Ethereum Layer Two community. Dune is the primary ERC-404-based non-fungible token assortment backed by Animoca Manufacturers and the Pandora ERC-404 and the primary to launch on Magic Eden.

The brand new Dune404 NFT assortment launched on June 13, 2024, on 4 minting phases, together with 1000 throughout the whitelist, 500 NFTs in Olivex Geneses airdrop and the remaining on the public mint. The brand new ERC-404 protocol considerably boosts the NFT market because it permits NFTs to be damaged into reversible, fungible tokens.

The brand new ERC- 404s might resolve the NFT liquidity drawback, affecting many blue-chip non-fungible token collections, together with the Bored Ape Yacht Membership and Mutant Ape Yacht Membership. ERC- 404s allow a decrease entry to communities since there’s no want to carry a whole NFT. Extra contributors imply extra liquidity and quantity trades by way of the gathering, which tends to have a optimistic affect. That is why the Pandora NFT assortment exploded in Feb 2024.

