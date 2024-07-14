Palm Harbor sushi restaurant breaking away from tradition with rice paper rolls --> Sushii paper presents traditional sushi rolls, however makes use of rice paper and soy paper as a substitute of seaweed. "We would like you to benefit from the fish as a substitute of the seaweed," Sushii Paper proprietor Evan Huynh mentioned. --> -->

If sushi is not for you, Sushii Paper presents contemporary bowls and Japanese brisket bowls.

Huynh mentioned he feels good about breaking away from custom to create a brand new possibility for purchasers.