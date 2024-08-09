Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem beats Neeraj Chopra to win Olympic gold in javelin | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Nadeem baggage gold with an Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97m to finish Pakistan’s 32-year medal drought on the Video games.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem has made historical past by clinching the nation’s first-ever observe and discipline medal on the Olympics as he claimed gold within the males’s javelin last in Paris.

The 27-year-old dethroned defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India and broke the Olympic file on the Stade de France on Thursday.

Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic file on his second throw that landed at a surprising 92.97 metres – the very best on the planet this yr.

Chopra, comfortably forward in qualifiers and favorite to win, seemed off his finest kind. His better of 89.45 metres was additionally his solely legitimate try as he fouled on his 5 different makes an attempt.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters received bronze with 88.54 metres, a redemptive second for the two-time world champion after he didn’t make it to the ultimate on the Tokyo Video games three years in the past.

Nonetheless, the evening belonged to the standard man from Mian Channu, a small city within the jap Punjab province, who got here again from a knee damage early this yr and made historical past for his nation regardless of the dilapidated athletics amenities within the cricket-mad nation.

Of Pakistan’s eight earlier Olympic medals, six got here in males’s hockey and one every in males’s wrestling and boxing.

Nadeem’s achievement additionally marked the primary medal by Pakistan for eight Olympics, with the final medal coming in 1992 as the lads’s hockey crew received bronze in Barcelona, Spain.

Pakistan ‘so proud’ of Nadeem

Two months earlier than the Olympics, Al Jazeera’s Abid Hussain spent a day with Arshad Nadeem as he ready for the Video games.

Again then, in June, Nadeem informed us he felt “robust and match” for the world occasion, including he was “fairly hopeful of a robust efficiency in Paris”.

The world file throw stays with Czechia’s Jan Zelezny, who reached a outstanding 98.48, however the brand new Olympic file, together with the tip of an extended watch for his nation, drew response from far and extensive from Nadeem’s compatriots.

Pakistan males’s cricketer Fakhar Zaman mentioned the nation was “beaming with pleasure” in a publish on X, whereas Nadeem’s mentor and former coach, Rasheed Ahmad Saqi, was overwhelmed with feelings after his ward received the gold medal.

“That is God’s miracle and a present for the whole nation on our independence day subsequent week. I’m simply so pleased with Arshad,” he informed Al Jazeera moments after the gold medal was confirmed.

Saqi claims he was assured that Nadeem would win a medal and had predicted it will be a gold.

“I had this perception that he’ll break some file. I used to be sure he’ll break his personal file or Olympic file and that’s what he did.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif additionally congratulated Arshad Nadeem on making historical past for the nation.

He posted on X: “You’ve made the entire nation proud.”