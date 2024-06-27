Pair of giant pandas on their way from China to San Diego Zoo under conservation partnership

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pair of large pandas are on their method from China to the U.S., the place they are going to be cared for on the San Diego Zoo as a part of an ongoing conservation partnership between the 2 nations, officers stated Wednesday.

Officers with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance had been readily available in China for a farewell ceremony commemorating the departure of the large pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao.

The celebration included cultural performances, video salutations from Chinese language and American college students and a present alternate amongst conservation companions, the zoo stated in an announcement. After the ceremony, the large pandas started their journey to Southern California.

“This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the US and China on very important conservation efforts,” Paul Baribault, the wildlife alliance president, stated in an announcement. “Our long-standing partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Affiliation has been instrumental in advancing large panda conservation, and we stay up for persevering with our work collectively to make sure the survival and thriving of this iconic species.”

It could possibly be a number of weeks earlier than the large pandas shall be viewable to the general public in San Diego, officers stated.

Yun Chuan, a mild-mannered male who’s almost 5 years outdated, has connections to California, the wildlife alliance stated beforehand. His mom, Zhen Zhen, was born on the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to oldsters Bai Yun and Gao Gao.

Xin Bao is an almost 4-year-old feminine described as “a delicate and witty introvert with a candy spherical face and massive ears.”

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has an almost 30-year partnership with main conservation establishments in China targeted on defending and recovering large pandas and the bamboo forests they rely on.