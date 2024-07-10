Pair of giant pandas from China acclimating to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two big pandas despatched from China to the San Diego Zoo final month are acclimating properly to their new dwelling, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance mentioned Tuesday.

The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are usually not on public show but however the zoo launched the primary photographs of the pair settling into their habitat.

The pandas, the primary to enter america in 21 years, arrived on June 27.

Yun Chuan is an almost 5-year-old male. Xin Bao is an almost 4-year-old feminine.

Zoo employees is working carefully with Chinese language consultants to cater to the dietary wants and preferences of the pandas, the alliance mentioned in an announcement.

“The groups offered quite a lot of recent bamboo and even created a neighborhood adaptation of wowotou, a standard Chinese language bun additionally known as ‘panda bread,’” the assertion mentioned.

It is going to be a number of weeks earlier than the general public can view the pandas, the alliance mentioned.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has an almost 30-year partnership with main conservation establishments in China centered on defending and recovering big pandas and the bamboo forests they depend upon.