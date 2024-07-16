Pair of Bruins Selected on Day Two of 2024 MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES – Junior right-handed pitcher Luke Jewett and junior infielder Duce Gourson of the UCLA baseball group have been each chosen Monday on the second day of the 2024 Main League Baseball Draft.

Jewett was the primary Bruin off the board, going within the eighth spherical (No. 228 general) to the Colorado Rockies. Gourson adopted shortly thereafter, serving because the ninth-round choice (No. 264 general) of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With Monday’s alternatives, UCLA has now had 128 student-athletes picked within the MLB Draft in 20 years underneath head coach John Savage . That determine contains 52 gamers chosen inside the highest 10 rounds.

Jewett was a mainstay on the UCLA pitching employees over his three seasons in Westwood, serving as a pivotal back-end piece of the bullpen as a freshman and sophomore earlier than ascending to the Friday night time position as a junior in 2024. The Ladera Ranch, Calif. native led the Pac-12 Convention with 35 appearances as a freshman in 2022, made it to the NCBWA Stopper of the Yr Watch Record because the Bruins’ nearer in 2023, after which posted a 4.35 ERA atop the Bruins’ rotation this previous season. Jewett had 4.29 profession ERA at UCLA over 63 appearances.

Gourson was the Bruins’ most constant and arguably best hitter during the last three seasons, crafting a .300/.435/.482 slash line with 21 house runs and 119 RBIs over 168 profession video games as UCLA’s major second baseman. He was a Freshman All-American in 2022 after posting a .439 OBP and amassing a freshman program document 23 doubles, after which slashed .319/.438/.515 as a sophomore en path to All-Pac-12 honors. The San Diego hit a stable .288 as a junior, and led the Bruins in OBP (.427) and extra-base hits (23) whereas garnering an All-Pac-12 honorable point out. He is the primary UCLA participant chosen within the draft by Pittsburgh since infielder Kevin Kramer went within the second spherical in 2015.

The 2024 MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Picks start at 11 a.m. PT.