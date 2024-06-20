Paint sprayed on Stonehenge removed ahead of summer solstice

7 hours in the past By Leigh Boobyer , BBC Information, Wiltshire

Simply Cease Oil Two individuals have been arrested for spraying Stonehenge in orange powder paint

Orange powder paint sprayed on to a part of Stonehenge by activists has been eliminated. Two Simply Cease Oil protesters have been arrested, after spraying the historic web site close to Salisbury, Wiltshire, with cornflour at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday. English Heritage chief government, Dr Nick Merriman, mentioned there seemed to be “no seen injury” to the 5,000-year-old landmark after consultants cleaned the positioning. Talking on BBC Radio 4’s Immediately programme, Dr Merriman additionally confirmed the positioning could be open for summer season solstice celebrations as regular from 19:00 BST on Thursday.

English Heritage mentioned there seemed to be no seen injury to Stonehenge

Wiltshire Police mentioned the 2 protesters have been launched on bail “to permit us further time to work with specialists and progress our enquiries”. They’d been arrested on suspicion of prison injury, damaging an historical monument and deterring an individual from participating in a lawful exercise. English Heritage mentioned the orange paint had been eliminated utilizing a “specialist handheld blower”. It advised the BBC that if rain had come into contact with the powder, injury may have been important. The stones are coated in additional than fifty totally different lichens, a few of them uncommon. This meant brushing or washing the paint off was not potential. An English Heritage spokesperson mentioned: “We are able to’t perceive why anybody who professes to take care of the setting would try to hurt such a monument and to misery individuals from everywhere in the world, together with these for whom Stonehenge holds a non secular significance.”

Dr Merriman mentioned: “It is obscure and we’re deeply saddened about this vandalism, however we have been actually touched by the messages of sympathy and assist we have had. “Our consultants have already managed to scrub the orange powder from the stones as a result of we have been actually apprehensive about what would occur in the event that they received involved with water. “To date, there appears to be no seen injury. The positioning is open to the general public once more and for the solstice tomorrow.” Dr Merriman referred to as the act “vandalism to one of many world’s most celebrated historical monuments”. He added: “We want individuals would channel their protests away from cultural heritage websites, museums and galleries as a result of we really feel that does not really assist their trigger, and causes large upset and disruption to the operation of those essential websites.”

Demonstration condemned