Dylan Stop of the San Diego Padres threw the second no-hitter of the MLB season on Thursday in opposition to the Washington Nationals.

Stop threw 114 pitches and allowed three baserunners, all on walks. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old right-hander confronted only one over the minimal.

Dylan Stop completes second no-hitter in Padres historical past, and second no-no in MLB this season, blanking the Nationals --> -->

The closest Washington got here to a success was when Juan Yepez lofted a fly to shallow heart main off the fifth inning. The ball popped out of second baseman Xander Bogaerts' glove and heart fielder Jackson Merrill was there to snare it earlier than it hit the bottom.

Stop entered with two full video games in 144 large league begins, each shutouts throughout his time with the Chicago White Sox: a seven-inning three-hitter in opposition to Detroit on April 29, 2021, and a nine-inning one-hitter vs. Minnesota on Sept. 3, 2022, when now-teammate Luis Arráez lined a single to right-center with two outs within the ninth inning.

Stop's season excessive was beforehand 113 pitches over seven scoreless innings at his former crew, the White Sox, on Might 8. That matched his profession excessive.

San Diego gained 3-0 because of Ha-Seong Kim's three-run single within the first inning.

The one different no-hitter to date this season was thrown by Houston's Ronel Blanco in opposition to Toronto on April 1.

Joe Musgrove is the one different Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter, on April 9, 2021.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

