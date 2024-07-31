Padres bolster bullpen, acquire Marlins closer Tanner Scott

SAN DIEGO — A.J. Preller has made a profession out of buying and selling high-end prospects, rebuilding farm programs and, for higher or worse, performing boldly.

It was apparent as soon as once more Tuesday within the remaining hour of this yr’s commerce deadline, when the San Diego Padres’ famously aggressive normal supervisor swung a deal for Tanner Scott, the most effective reliever obtainable and somebody who had hardly even been linked to Preller’s Padres.

For Scott, a lights-out nearer who can be a free agent at season’s finish, the Padres gave up two of their greatest pitching prospects in Robby Snelling and Adam Mazur, in addition to Graham Pauley, a extremely rated infielder. After they acquired Jason Adam, a high-leverage reliever with two-plus years of management, on Sunday they traded away Dylan Lesko, whom some publications considered the Padres’ greatest pitching prospect heading into the yr.

Practically three months earlier, they landed former batting champion Luis Arraez with a package deal constructed round Dillon Head, their greatest outfield prospect exterior of transformed shortstop Jackson Merrill.

“One factor we have by no means been frightened of — we’ll commerce gamers,” Preller stated. “I do not know philosophically if it is proper, flawed — we’ll commerce gamers, they will present up within the massive leagues, at the very least our group is, and are going to do actually good issues. But when we get what we’re seeking to do, and it really works for us this yr and over the following three to 5 years, we’re content material with that.

“Billy Beane used to inform me that after I would speak commerce with him. He would all the time inform me, ‘I’ve traded All-Stars, MVPs, Cy Younger winners, and 20 years later we have accomplished loads of profitable and we’re nonetheless on this spot.’ We take it like we’ll commerce gifted gamers; that is a praise to our scouting group, actually, and our growth group.”

The Padres had for weeks been seemed upon as a crew that will chase beginning pitching forward of the deadline with Joe Musgrove navigating via his second elbow-related stint on the IL and Yu Darvish on the restricted record for an indefinite period of time. However the Padres weren’t comfy assembly the calls for on the high of the beginning pitching market, prompting Preller to chase his affect arm for the bullpen — an space that had seemingly already been fortified by the addition of Adam.

In Scott, the Padres obtained a 30-year-old lefty who posted a 1.18 ERA and gathered 18 saves in 44 appearances for the last-place Marlins, putting out 53 batters and issuing 27 walks in 45⅔ innings. Amongst relievers with at the very least 100 appearances because the begin of 2023, Scott ranks second in ERA (1.89), fourth in WHIP (0.99) and tenth in strikeout proportion (32.1).

In San Diego, Scott will slide into what now seems to be like a devastating again finish of the bullpen alongside Adam, Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon, with Suarez anticipated to stay the first nearer. The 5 of them had mixed to restrict opposing hitters to a .183/.260/.285 slash line.

“There’s loads of other ways to construct a workers,” stated Preller, who additionally added a depth starter within the remaining minutes earlier than the deadline, buying struggling left-hander Martin Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates. “However simply having a bunch that hopefully shortens the sport — we have seen some groups win championships that means. Hopefully that is an actual energy for us within the subsequent couple months.”