Padres beat Brewers, but lose Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar – San Diego Union-Tribune

The Padres fought again after which fought again once more.

One in every of their stars departed, after which one other of their stars departed.

They beat the Brewers 9-5 on Friday and can wait to see how lengthy they’ve misplaced Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar.

The Padres’ third consecutive victory obtained them again to .500 a recreation earlier than the season’s midpoint and bolstered their perception something is feasible.

“It’s simply sort of what we’ve carried out all yr,” stated Jake Cronenworth, who went 5-for-5, scored 4 runs and drove in two. “An unbelievable job.”

Tatis left within the fifth inning with a bruised left tricep, suffered when he was hit by a Colin Rea pitch within the third. Tatis, who has been taking part in by way of a proper quad pressure for a number of weeks, had additionally regarded severely hobbled whereas working within the outfield.

Profar, who has performed greater than a month with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, departed instantly after reaching second base on a one-out double within the seventh inning.

Shildt indicated neither participant is anticipated to overlook in depth time. Profar stated he would take Saturday off however have the ability to play Sunday.

Profar’s substitute working at second base, Jose Azócar, scored when Jake Cronenworth grounded a single by way of the left facet for the primary of the Padres’ three runs within the seventh, which gave them an 8-5 lead.

Cronenworth, whose walk-off homer determined Thursday’s sequence opener, tied Friday’s recreation 4-4 with a house run within the sixth. He additionally scored their first run, within the second inning, and completed 5-for-5.

The Brewers scored 4 runs and chased Padres starter Dylan Stop within the fifth inning earlier than the Padres obtained to 4-3 within the backside of the fifth on Luis Arraez’s two-run homer and took a 5-4 lead within the sixth when Manny Machado adopted Cronenworth’s homer with a double and scored on Donovan Solano’s pinch-hit single.

They threw the lead away within the prime of the seventh.

It wasn’t their beleaguered bullpen that did it. It was shortstop Ha-Seong Kim’s second throwing error of the sport.

The bullpen, which was protecting greater than 4 innings for the sixth time in seven days, was pretty marvelous

Stop departed with two outs and two on within the fifth and the Brewers having already scored thrice to take a 3-1 lead.

Tom Cosgrove, recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, entered and allowed a run to attain.

Tyler Black started the inning with a stroll and stole second earlier than Stop obtained his ninth strikeout.

Jackson Chourio adopted with a grounder to shortstop that froze Black at second till Arraez tried to scoop Ha-Seong Kim’s bounced throw and had the ball get away from him. At that, Black ran to 3rd.

He scored when Brice Turang despatched a sluggish curler down the third bottom line that Manny Machado fielded and threw house. The throw was excessive, and by the point catcher Kyle Higashioka introduced the tag down, Black had touched the plate.

Umpire Jansen Visconti referred to as Black out, however the name was overturned on a replay evaluate.

Singles by William Contreras and Christian Yelich adopted, making it 3-1 and the corners earlier than Stop struck out cleanup hitter Willy Adames together with his 106th pitch of the night time.

The primary batter Crosgrove confronted reached on catcher interference to load the bases. The following batter, Rhys Hoskins, hit a grounder down the third bottom line that Machado dove to cease however had no play on. That gave the Brewers a 4-1 lead.

The Padres had gone up 1-0 lead within the second inning on singles by Cronenworth and Machado and a fielder’s selection grounder by Jackson Merrill that scored Cronenworth.

Their comeback towards Rea started with Higashioka’s two-out stroll within the backside of the fifth, which was adopted by Arraez’s second house run of the season.

Cronenworth’s homer and Machado’s double ended Rea’s night time with one out within the sixth, and left-hander Jared Koenig obtained an out earlier than Solano dropped a single into middle area.

Stephen Kolek got here in to switch Cosgrove and yielded two one-out singles, the primary by Yelich and the second Adames’ sluggish curler that stopped when it hit third base.

Sal Frelick adopted with a grounder to Kim, who stepped on second base after which threw vast to first. The ball skipped to the facet wall as Yelich ran house to tie the sport 5-5.

After Cronenworth gave them the lead, singles by Machado and Merrill loaded the bases earlier than a stroll by Solano pressured in Cronenworth and Kim’s fielder’s selection grounder pressured in Machado.

Cronenworth’s closing hit, a two-out double within the eighth, was adopted by an RBI single by Machado.

Enyel De Los Santos changed Kolek with one out and two on within the eighth and obtained an inning-ending double play. He then closed out the ninth, permitting solely a two-out single and offering a second straight day of relaxation for weary nearer Robert Suarez.

“That fourth run was big,” Shildt stated. “And De Lo did his job, which makes it lots higher.”