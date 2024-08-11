Packers win preseason opener over Browns, 23-10

Packers lead Browns 17-3 at halftime

The Packers opened the second quarter with a 51-yard Daniel Whelan punt after flyer Robert Rochell tackled Jaelon Darden after a 3-yard return. Behind No. 3 quarterback Tyler Huntley, the Browns drove right down to the Inexperienced Bay 25 earlier than security Evan Williams made back-to-back tackles within the flat.

Cleveland tried to go for it on fourth-and-4, however Huntley’s move supposed for Ahmarean Brown fell incomplete. The Packers took over on the Cleveland 23. Inexperienced Bay opened with a 14-yard move to Malik Heath throughout the center off playaction.

Emanuel Wilson paced the Packers on the collection, carrying the ball seven instances for 36 yards, together with a 5-yard landing run to increase Inexperienced Bay’s result in 14-3 with 2:48 left within the first half.

The Packers confronted fourth-and-3 after an incomplete move to Melton. Inexperienced Bay went for it from its personal 45, with Clifford hitting Grant DuBose on a 13-yard out to maintain the collection going.

Browns jumped offside two performs later, permitting Clifford to attach with DuBose once more for a 14-yard completion to the Cleveland 26. Wilson picked up the subsequent first down with a 9-yard run, adopted by a 3-yard stick with it third-and-1.

Wilson adopted his blocks for a 9-yard acquire to the Cleveland 5, establishing first-and-goal. He completed the drive with a 5-yard TD run to seal the 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive.

The Packers’ protection compelled a three-and-out after Van Ness pressured Huntley into the arms of Colby Picket, who registered the sack for a 10-yard loss. Inexperienced Bay took over at its personal 36 with 58 seconds left.