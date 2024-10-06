Packers suspend Romeo Doubs one game for missing practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers have suspended vast receiver Romeo Doubs for one recreation for conduct detrimental to the workforce. The Packers made the announcement shortly earlier than they departed for Sunday’s recreation on the Los Angeles Rams.

The suspension got here after Doubs missed two days of observe and conferences. The workforce initially defined his absence as for private causes, however Sports activities Illustrated reported that Doubs was upset together with his alternatives within the passing recreation.

Neither Doubs nor his agent returned messages, however sources mentioned his absence was not harm associated or due to a household matter.

“Sadly, we needed to make the tough choice to droop Romeo for this week’s recreation,” Packers normal supervisor Brian Gutekunst mentioned in a press release Saturday. “His selections and actions throughout the week negatively impacted the workforce and required us to take this motion. Whereas we’re actually upset, we’re assured that we can transfer ahead in a optimistic method. Romeo is a invaluable member of our workforce and we sit up for welcoming him again subsequent week.”

Someday earlier than the suspension, Doubs was listed as uncertain on the sport standing report and coach Matt LaFleur described the vast receiver’s standing as “each day.”

Doubs was a participant in Wednesday’s observe, the primary of the week in preparation for the Rams, however then didn’t report back to the workforce facility on Thursday. He additionally was not current Friday when reporters had been allowed to observe observe. It was unclear if he got here to the workforce facility Saturday earlier than the workforce was to fly to California.

The Packers are anticipated to be with out vast receiver Christian Watson on Sunday due to the sprained left ankle he sustained in final Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Watson was listed as uncertain on Friday.

Doubs ranks second on the workforce with 20 catches for 169 yards however has but to attain a landing in 4 video games this season. The Packers performed two of these video games with out beginning quarterback Jordan Love (knee harm) and went with run-heavy recreation plans in each contests. Backup quarterback Malik Willis tried solely 33 passes within the two video games, however the Packers (2-2) received each.

In Love’s return Sunday, the Packers threw the ball 54 instances and eight of these targets went to Doubs, who caught 4 passes for 39 yards. Just one vast receiver (Dontayvion Wicks with 13 targets) was thrown to greater than Doubs.

One of many greatest storylines of this previous offseason was whether or not the Packers had a real No. 1 receiver.

“It is plenty of expertise in our room,” Doubs mentioned throughout the first week of coaching camp in late July. “I believe it is egocentric on my finish to have targets as a result of if I come up quick, I am not interested by the workforce, I am interested by myself.”

Final season, Doubs was the Packers’ most-targeted receiver (96) and completed second to Jayden Reed with 59 catches for 674 yards. He tied Reed for the workforce lead with eight touchdowns whereas taking part in in all 17 video games. As a rookie in 2022, Doubs caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns whereas taking part in in 13 of the 17 video games.

Doubs turned the second Packers participant suspended up to now yr. Cornerback Jaire Alexander served a one-game suspension with out pay in December for conduct detrimental to the workforce. Alexander returned the following week and stays a key member of the protection.

It should price Doubs $54,722 — or 1/18th of his base wage. Gamers are paid for the 17 regular-season video games plus the bye week.

The Packers didn’t add a receiver to the roster for Sunday’s recreation however signed cornerback Robert Rochell to the lively roster from the observe squad and elevated fullback Andrew Beck from the observe squad for recreation day.