Packers signing QB Jordan Love to four-year, $220 million contract extension

This consequence wasn’t at all times a sure one, and appeared downright inconceivable at factors of 2023.

9 video games into final season, Love was struggling to the tune of two,009 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 80.5 passer ranking and a 58.7 completion proportion. The Packers languished at 3-6 with little offensive id and even much less consistency.

Then, issues all of a sudden clicked. He accomplished 70.3 % of his passes with a 112.7 passer ranking over his remaining eight regular-season video games, throwing for two,150 yards and an 18:1 TD-to-INT ratio whereas powering Inexperienced Bay to a 6-2 stretch run to sneak into the playoffs.

Within the aforementioned postseason win over Dallas, he missed on simply 5 of his 21 passes to complete with 272 yards, three touchdowns and a 157.2 passer ranking. He dropped dimes and guarded the ball as he had all through his torrid end to the marketing campaign.

Love did, nonetheless, present alarming glimpses of the early-season model of himself within the subsequent Divisional Spherical loss to the 49ers. He threw for 192 yards, his lowest outing since Week 6, and after misfiring on a nasty interception earlier within the matchup compelled one other decide enjoying unnecessary hero ball late.

However the Packers clearly see that disappointment as a studying second alongside a vibrant path for Love, simply as they see clearly all of the championship-level quarterbacking traits he placed on show to succeed in that stage within the first place.

Now safe in his future, Love heads into 2024 and past the pinnacle of a younger offense teeming with expertise at each talent place and with a coach in Matt LaFleur able to getting essentially the most out of them.