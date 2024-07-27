Packers signing QB Jordan Love to four-year, $220 million contract extension

This consequence wasn’t at all times a sure one, and appeared downright inconceivable at factors of 2023.
9 video games into final season, Love was struggling to the tune of two,009 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 80.5 passer ranking and a 58.7 completion proportion. The Packers languished at 3-6 with little offensive id and even much less consistency.
Then, issues all of a sudden clicked. He accomplished 70.3 % of his passes with a 112.7 passer ranking over his remaining eight regular-season video games, throwing for two,150 yards and an 18:1 TD-to-INT ratio whereas powering Inexperienced Bay to a 6-2 stretch run to sneak into the playoffs.
Within the aforementioned postseason win over Dallas, he missed on simply 5 of his 21 passes to complete with 272 yards, three touchdowns and a 157.2 passer ranking. He dropped dimes and guarded the ball as he had all through his torrid end to the marketing campaign.
Love did, nonetheless, present alarming glimpses of the early-season model of himself within the subsequent Divisional Spherical loss to the 49ers. He threw for 192 yards, his lowest outing since Week 6, and after misfiring on a nasty interception earlier within the matchup compelled one other decide enjoying unnecessary hero ball late.
However the Packers clearly see that disappointment as a studying second alongside a vibrant path for Love, simply as they see clearly all of the championship-level quarterbacking traits he placed on show to succeed in that stage within the first place.
Now safe in his future, Love heads into 2024 and past the pinnacle of a younger offense teeming with expertise at each talent place and with a coach in Matt LaFleur able to getting essentially the most out of them.
If he continues to show he is who Inexperienced Bay thinks he’s, the Packers have simply prolonged their third consecutive franchise QB for the long run.