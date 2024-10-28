Packers QB Jordan Love suffers groin injury in win over Jaguars

Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love didn’t return to Sunday’s 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after exiting early within the second half with a groin harm.

Love, who missed two video games with this season with a knee sprain, appeared to be favoring his left leg all afternoon earlier than leaving the sport halfway via the Packers’ opening drive of the second half.

“Clearly excessive degree of concern,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned after the sport with reference to Love’s harm, per ESPN.com.

“I feel everyone might see him struggling to maneuver round, and I simply received to some extent the place we did not, he did not really feel like he might defend himself.”