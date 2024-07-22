Packers, DL Kenny Clark agree to three-year, $64 million contract extension 

Clark is coming off his third Professional Bowl marketing campaign within the final 5 NFL seasons. He posted a career-high 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 17 video games performed in 2023. It was one in all Clark’s greatest showings of his profession, as he anchored the Inexperienced Bay protection all season lengthy as top-of-the-line inside linemen within the league.

The Packers’ latest playoff runs have relied partially on the 28-year-old’s constant availability. Since 2019, the primary of his Professional Bowl seasons, Clark has began fewer than 16 video games in a season simply as soon as. He’ll have a brand new voice in his ear to associate with his new deal after defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley joined the staff this offseason.

Inexperienced Bay securing Clark below contract means the membership can now shift its focus to signing quarterback Jordan Like to a long-term deal. The Packers wish to prolong Love earlier than the season with the QB market seemingly climbing after every signing. Lions QB Jared Goff and Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence each inked contract extensions in earlier months.