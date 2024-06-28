Pacers take Johnny Furphy at pick 35 after a draft night trade with San Antonio Spurs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers traded the thirty sixth general decide within the 2024 NBA Draft and money consideration to the San Antonio Spurs for the thirty fifth general choice, a league supply informed Pacers On SI. With that thirty fifth general decide, the Pacers chosen wing Johnny Furphy from Kansas.
The blue and gold acquired the thirty sixth decide in a commerce with the Philadelphia 76ers on the commerce deadline again in February. It initially belonged to the Toronto Raptors, and Indiana despatched away Buddy Hield to get the choice.
Furphy ended up being the decide at 35. He averaged 9.0 factors and 4.9 rebounds per sport in his lone season at Kansas and tasks as a clean play finisher. He knocked down 64.2% of his two-point photographs for the Jayhawks.
“With decide 36 we’ll most likely attempt to get the perfect participant we are able to get. Ideally, it is at a place the place now we have a roster depth want,” Pacers common supervisor Chad Buchanan shared in late Could. They ended up selecting thirty fifth as an alternative.
Indiana has a deep roster, so it is going to be tough for any drafted participant to get minutes on the roster this season, barring trades. The Pacers can develop Furphy, who’s simply 19 years previous, slowly as they attempt to enhance as a staff and construct off of their 2024 Japanese Convention Finals run.
Buchanan’s staff wants so as to add protection, and he shared that in his end-of-season exit interview. Furphy might do this at some point given his dimension on the wing.
The Pacers nonetheless personal picks 49 and 50 later tonight