Pacers get revenge, defeat Celtics 135-132 in overtime

About 150 days in the past, the Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers within the Jap Convention Finals, happening to win the NBA Championship. The heartbreaking loss was felt across the metropolis of Indianapolis, nevertheless it was not forgotten.

On Oct. 30, the Pacers secured a 135-132 time beyond regulation victory towards the Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, handing the Celtics their first lack of the season.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle took his hat off to the Celtics following the competition.

“If you happen to decelerate towards Boston, that is what they’re able to,” Carlisle mentioned. “We noticed it final yr. We have to maintain our pedal on the metallic. We needed to survive a twister on the market.”

In an anticipated rematch of final yr’s Jap Convention Finals — the place the Celtics defeated the Pacers en path to their 18th NBA title — Indiana took benefit of their house court docket, fueled by a sold-out crowd of 17,274 followers.

This time, the Pacers secured the win by a well-rounded group effort and powerful particular person performances, giving them a satisfying redemption and signaling their aspirations for the 2024-25 season.

Boston’s ammunition meets Indiana’s solidity

Pacers Bennedict Mathurin (00) goes up robust towards Celtics’ Jaylen Brown throughout their recreation on October 30, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, IN. (Picture/Walt Thomas)

The Celtics began robust, with Jayson Tatum main the cost. Tatum scored 37 factors, together with 5 three-pointers, together with eight rebounds and 4 assists. Jaylen Brown, who secured the NBA Finals MVP final yr, contributed 25 factors and 6 rebounds. Derrick White fired off from past the arc, pulling down all 5 of his three-point makes an attempt to complete with 23 factors.

Brown believes the Celtics’ power was nonexistent within the matchup.

“I really feel like we obtained plenty of beauty tonight. We didn’t actually shoot the ball, our power was lackluster, plenty of that’s on me,” Brown mentioned. “We had a possibility to win, however we didn’t convert on the finish.”

Regardless of Boston’s firepower, the Pacers responded with balanced scoring and defensive resilience, main for a lot of the contest and stretching their benefit to 24 factors at one level.

Mathurin goes nuclear

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) scouting the Cavs protection throughout their matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana on October 20, 2023. (Picture/Walt Thomas)

One of many key figures for Indiana was Bennedict Mathurin, who made a notable return after lacking the postseason final yr with a torn labrum. Mathurin scored a season-high 30 factors, which additionally set a brand new profession excessive, and grabbed eleven rebounds. His potential to get to the free-throw line, the place he transformed 10 out of 11 makes an attempt, helped stabilize the Pacers’ offense. This robust comeback efficiency was essential in fueling Indiana’s dedication to return out on prime towards their Jap Convention rivals.

“We had a troublesome begin to the season, plenty of ups and downs,” Mathurin mentioned. “I really feel like we’re just about discovering a rhythm to who we’re as a group. It’s been fairly good.”

Siakam’s clutch bucket

Indiana Pacers ahead Pascal Siakam (43) throughout Pacers Media Day on September 30, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, IN. (Picture/Walt Thomas)

Pascal Siakam, one other important contributor for Indiana, notched 29 factors and eleven rebounds, together with a vital three-pointer in time beyond regulation that solidified Indiana’s maintain on the competition. Siakam’s management on each ends of the ground was invaluable for a Pacers group seeking to make a press release.

Siakam shared his perspective of hitting the late game-winner following the matchup.

“Me and Ty [Haliburton] have been making an attempt to get a great shot, making an attempt to create a little bit of confusion (for the protection), he gave me the ball, so I shot it,” Siakam mentioned. “My shot was feeling good all night time, so I let it fly.”

Haliburton holds his personal

Indiana Pacers level guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) throughout the recreation towards the Boston Celtics on Oct. 30, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, IN. (Picture/Walt Thomas)

Tyrese Haliburton, who had a memorable triple-double efficiency final yr that eradicated Boston within the NBA In-Season Event, as soon as once more performed a pivotal position.

Though Haliburton didn’t replicate his triple-double, he directed the offense successfully, recording 12 assists and 17 factors. His calm decision-making and precision pocket passing helped Indiana keep momentum and handle important possessions down the stretch.

Late recreation and time beyond regulation drama

Indiana Pacers ahead Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) have fun following Recreation 7 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff sequence towards the New York Knicks, Sunday, Might 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Picture/Julia Nikhinson)

Within the remaining body, the Celtics surged again, outscoring the Pacers 38-24 to erase Indiana’s lead and push the sport into time beyond regulation.

Tatum’s aggressive drives and Brown’s tenacious play practically secured one other comeback win for Boston. Nonetheless, Indiana responded shortly, with Siakam’s clutch three-pointer within the additional interval serving because the dagger. Boston struggled to take care of their capturing effectivity in time beyond regulation, hitting solely 2 of their 9 area targets because the Pacers tightened up their protection.

Contributions from the bench

Indiana’s bench offered beneficial minutes, with Obi Toppin including 18 factors, offering power on each ends. Aaron Nesmith additionally contributed with a gentle presence, scoring 12 factors and securing eight rebounds towards his former membership. The Pacers’ second unit mixed for 45 factors, permitting their starters to remain contemporary for the sport’s important moments.

Pacers ahead Jerace Walker (5) throughout Pacers Media Day on September 30, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, IN. (Picture/Walt Thomas)

What’s subsequent for Indiana?

After a promising postseason run final yr that ended by the hands of those identical Celtics, the Pacers confirmed they’ve developed resilience and depth to compete with top-tier groups. Indiana additionally dominated within the paint, scoring 62 factors to Boston’s 44, and out-rebounded their opponents 57-51, highlighting the bodily presence they’re establishing this season.

The Pacers tackle the Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. Nov. 1 in New Orleans.

