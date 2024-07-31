Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears for Dancing Comments

Replace 7/30/24/4:15 p.m. ET

Two weeks after criticizing Britney Spears’ dance strikes, Ozzy Osbourne apologized to the “Poisonous” singer, 42, for his phrases.

“Britney, I actually owe you an apology,” Osbourne, 75, shared on “The Osbournes Podcast” on Tuesday, July 30. “I’m so sorry for making that remark. Nonetheless, it might be higher should you didn’t do the identical f—king dance every single day. Change just a few actions.”

Britney Spears has some alternative phrases for the Osbournes.

In an Instagram publish defending actress Kate Beckinsale’s social media exercise shared on Wednesday, July 17, Spears, 42, took a second to hit again on the well-known household’s criticism of her personal social media content material.

Calling the Osbournes the “most boring household identified to mankind,” Spears added that she desires to inform them to “kindly f–okay off.”

The “Poisonous” singer’s pointed remarks comply with rock icon Ozzy Osbourne criticizing the dance movies Spears typically shares through Instagram.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor outdated Britney Spears on YouTube. Each f–king day,” Ozzy, 75, mentioned on the Tuesday, July 16, episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.”

“It’s unhappy, very, very unhappy,” he added.

The subject of Spears got here up because the Osbournes responded to a fan query asking whether or not Kelly Osbourne would ever partake in viral TikTok dance challenges.

“I don’t know the best way to do TikTok dances. I don’t know the place anyone would ever assume that I’d,” mentioned Kelly, 39.

The remainder of the household expressed settlement with Ozzy’s sentiments about Spears, with Sharon Osbourne calling her a “poor little factor.”

For her half, Spears seems unfazed by the Osbournes’ criticism. The singer shared a brand new video of her dancing through Instagram on Wednesday.

Within the clip, Spears will be seen twirling to music whereas sporting a white prime and pink bikini bottoms.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spears confirmed help for Beckinsale, who has obtained criticism over her latest social media posts.

“I am keen on Kate Beckinsale particularly as a result of she’s from London 🇬🇧!!! I noticed how extremely merciless folks have been speaking about her IG saying she wants extra age acceptable content material,” Spears wrote in a prolonged Instagram publish. “She’s in her 50s and I assumed it was fairly badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair wanting actually 4 years outdated.”

Spears mentioned she will be able to relate to Beckinsale, 50, as a result of she additionally receives harsh criticism over her social media posts.

“I do know what it’s wish to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and silly topic initially,” she continued. “However I believe it’s necessary to HELP EACH OTHER and invite one another to locations that assist our souls develop !!!”