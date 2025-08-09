Overlooked Panthers rookie is about to torch preseason and the NFL has no idea

The Carolina Panthers will give everyone a chance to shine throughout the preseason. One NFL analyst placed the microscope firmly on an overlooked rookie who could make the biggest splash of all.

It’s all changed in the Panthers’ running back room this offseason. Chuba Hubbard leads the charge once again after getting a new four-year contract from the organization during the 2024 campaign. However, the supporting cast around the former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State was upgraded in no uncertain terms.

Miles Sanders was released with one year remaining on his deal. The Panthers picked up Rico Dowdle in free agency, who’s coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Dallas Cowboys and could be one of the offseason’s biggest bargains when it’s all said and done.

Trevor Etienne tipped to shine over Carolina Panthers’ preseason by NFL analyst

That wasn’t all. The Panthers used the No. 114 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trevor Etienne, and Cameron Sheath from Pro Football and Sports Network believes the Georgia product has the scope to make an instant impact in Carolina’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

“Trevor Etienne is an interesting player to monitor over the preseason. The Carolina Panthers have their starting running back in Chuba Hubbard, and signed former Dallas Cowboys starter Rico Dowdle in free agency. In the receiving game, Hubbard averaged 3.2 yards per target in 2024, the fewest of all 31 running backs with at least 40 targets. Dowdle was also on that list, finishing with the seventh-fewest average yards per target (5.1).” Cameron Sheath

Etienne has the dual-threat capabilities that complement what Hubbard and Dowdle bring to the table. He’s left a positive early impression, and there is no chance his name won’t be on the 53-man roster in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even so, the Panthers still need to see what the rookie could potentially bring to a game-day environment at the NFL level.

There is no better place to find out than the preseason. Dave Canales confirmed that his starters would play, but it won’t be for anything more than 10-to-12 snaps. After that, expect to see Etiennne get involved, and he’ll be chomping at the bit to get noticed and make those who doubted him pre-draft regret their initial assessments.

The Panthers have the luxury of bringing Etienne along at his pace. They have two proven performers in Hubbard and Dowdle to pick up the slack, but there should be room for a pass-catching, change-of-pace role if everything goes according to plan throughout Carolina’s warm-up slate.

That is dependent on how Etienne performs with the spotlight glaring. But hopes are high that he can seize the moment accordingly.

