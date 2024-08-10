Over 3,000 Users Bought This Luxe French Body Oil Last Month

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

The French have such a excessive commonplace on the subject of skincare. So think about a physique oil that’s so efficient that it not solely has the belief of a whole “lodge in Paris,” in line with this shopper, it’s additionally been purchased over 3,000 instances within the final month by Amazon customers.

We’re speaking concerning the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Function Dry Oil, which is a luxe French face, physique and hair oil. The remedy makes use of seven botanical oils like vitamin E, argan and camellia, which all assist to provide the pores and skin final hydration whereas additionally smoothing wrinkles and stretch marks and softening and nourishing the pores and skin, physique and hair. Bonus: It’s on sale proper now for simply $23!

Get the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Function Dry Oil (Initially $25) on sale for simply $23 at Amazon! Please notice, costs are correct on the date of publication, August 9, 2024, however are topic to alter.

Accommodations in Paris aren’t the one ones who’re followers of the physique oil although. It’s additionally beloved by the over 10,100 customers who’ve given it a five-star ranking.

One reviewer who has “very dry pores and skin” mentioned that they use it at night time after washing their face and get up with their face “feeling clean and dewy.”

“It’s additionally nice for hair as I put it on my ends in order that they don’t dry out and get frizzy,” they mentioned. “I exploit it as a cuticle oil for each fingers and toes. Somewhat goes a great distance so use sparingly till you know the way a lot your pores and skin wants.”

One other shopper who referred to as the oil “a staple” mentioned that it’s been their “favourite” for “the previous 6 years or so.”

“The scent is so gentle but indulgent,” they mentioned. “It absorbs so effectively and leaves you feeling so gentle. The scent is ideal for layering along with your fragrance!”

On high of being an efficient product, the physique oil is available in sq. glass packaging with a gold cap, which is able to look so costly in your vainness. Store it now for simply $23!

See it: Get the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Function Dry Oil (Initially $25) on sale for simply $23 at Amazon! Please notice, costs are correct on the date of publication, August 9, 2024, however are topic to alter.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

In search of one thing else? Discover extra from Nuxe right here and extra physique oils right here! Don’t neglect to take a look at all of Amazon’s Every day Offers for extra nice finds!