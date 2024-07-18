Over 3 million steam cleaners under recall

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 3.3 million steam cleaners are being recalled throughout North America on account of a burn hazard that has resulted in shoppers reporting greater than 150 accidents.

Choose fashions of Bissell-branded “Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners” can spew sizzling water or steam whereas the merchandise are in use or being heated up, based on notices Thursday from the U.S. Client Product Security Fee and Well being Canada. That poses a threat of burns to customers.

Bissell has obtained a 183 studies of sizzling water or steam expelling from the merchandise. That features 157 studies of minor burns, the regulators famous, with 145 accidents reported within the U.S. and 12 in Canada as of June 4, based on Well being Canada.

Shoppers are urged to right away cease utilizing the now-recalled steam cleaners and speak to Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Bissell for a refund or retailer credit score. Impacted clients may have a alternative between $60 (CA$82) in retailer credit score or a $40 (CA$55) refund for every.

The recalled steam cleaners, which had been made in China, may be recognized by mannequin numbers — listed on Bissell’s web site. There, shoppers also can discover extra details about registering for the recall and observe directions for slicing the merchandise’ twine and importing images.

On its web site, Bissell mentioned that “security is our high precedence,” later including that the corporate selected to voluntarily recall these steam cleaners “out of an abundance of warning.”

The Bissell steam cleaners beneath recall had been bought at main retailers together with Goal and Walmart, in addition to on-line at websites like www.bissell.com and Amazon, from August 2008 by Could 2024.

An estimated 3.2 million had been bought within the U.S. Practically 355,000 had been bought in Canada.