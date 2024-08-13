Over 1 Million Bitcoin Addresses Hold 1 BTC or More, Reflecting Strong Adoption

Based on information from Bitcoin Journal Professional, there are 1,012,650 Bitcoin addresses that comprise 1 BTC or extra.

This represents greater than 1 million BTC doubtlessly taken off the market and held by sturdy fingers, a good portion of the 21 million BTC that can ever exist. Demand continues to rise as U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively maintain over 901,000 BTC, whereas MicroStrategy, a serious company Bitcoin holder, owns 226,500 BTC. Moreover, MicroStrategy plans to boost $2 billion to purchase extra Bitcoin, additional emphasizing the development of establishments shopping for and holding substantial quantities of BTC, tightening the out there provide as demand will increase.

The variety of Bitcoin addresses holding 1 BTC or extra has traditionally lagged behind BTC’s value. Nonetheless, up to now two years, this development has reversed, with the variety of these addresses growing extra quickly than Bitcoin’s value. This shift alerts rising adoption and displays rising long-term confidence in Bitcoin, as extra customers accumulate and maintain important quantities of Bitcoin.

The rise in addresses with 1 BTC or extra signifies that each retail and institutional traders are actively accumulating Bitcoin. With solely 21 million BTC ever to be mined, and roughly 19 million already in circulation, the demand for Bitcoin seems to be growing as customers purpose to safe their share of the restricted provide.

