OVC Ledger Opens This Week for Volleyball as Eagles Host Tennessee State Wednesday

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Ohio Valley Convention ledger begins for Morehead State volleyball this week. The motion begins Wednesday night with a 5 p.m. ET residence match in opposition to Tennessee State. After that, MSU heads to Tennessee Tech Saturday.

The TSU match can be on ESPN+. Dean Hardin and Logan Liles are on the decision.

It is student-athlete appreciation evening.

2024 RECORDS

Tennessee State (4-9, 0-0 OVC)

Morehead State (4-7, 0-0 OVC)

PREVIOUS MEETING & SERIES HISTORY

Morehead State has a commanding 64-14 all-time lead within the sequence with Tennessee State.

Since 2017, MSU has received 13 of the final 14 conferences. MSU has solely ever misplaced three conferences with TSU at residence, main that portion of the sequence 36-3. The final TSU win in Morehead was 2016.

NOTABLE

MSU has received 4 of its final six OVC-opening matches.

Beneath head coach Kyrsten Becker-McBride (second season), MSU is: 11-8 in 3-set matches, 6-11 in 4-set matches, 4-2 in 5-set matches

(second season), MSU is: 11-8 in 3-set matches, 6-11 in 4-set matches, 4-2 in 5-set matches Peighton Isley earned All-Event honors for the Bluegrass Battle at Kentucky on opening weekend, whereas M.E. Hargan earned All-Event for the Geri Polvino Invitational. Irene Wogenstahl and Sydney Wyman each have been honored as All-Event for the Consolation Inn-Vitational.

earned All-Event honors for the Bluegrass Battle at Kentucky on opening weekend, whereas earned All-Event for the Geri Polvino Invitational. and each have been honored as All-Event for the Consolation Inn-Vitational. M.E. Hargan and Irene Wogenstahl are each on the Ohio Valley Convention preseason All-Convention crew.

and are each on the Ohio Valley Convention preseason All-Convention crew. Irene Wogenstahl totaled 13 blocks this previous week within the sequence with Cincinnati.

totaled 13 blocks this previous week within the sequence with Cincinnati. Irene Wogenstahl has a profession .289 hitting share, which at the moment ranks fifth in program historical past. Her accuracy ranks first at MSU within the rally-scoring period (2001-present).

has a profession .289 hitting share, which at the moment ranks fifth in program historical past. Her accuracy ranks first at MSU within the rally-scoring period (2001-present). Irene Wogenstahl has 67 solo blocks in her profession, which ranks third in program historical past in the course of the rally scoring period. Her 368 whole blocks in her profession ranks sixth amongst all gamers since 2008 when the 25-point rally scoring period started.

has 67 solo blocks in her profession, which ranks third in program historical past in the course of the rally scoring period. Her 368 whole blocks in her profession ranks sixth amongst all gamers since 2008 when the 25-point rally scoring period started. Since 2018, this system owns a 67-18 report in residence matches, or a successful success of higher than 80 p.c.

Profession double-double rely: Brenna Bommer = 13, M.E. Hargan = 10, Sydney Sennett = 3

= 13, = 10, = 3 Morehead State has totaled 40+ kills in 10 of its 11 matches in 2024.

The Eagles have registered 45+ digs in 10 of their 11 matches.

Sydney Wyman landed 32 kills with simply 10 errors in her final 4 matches.

landed 32 kills with simply 10 errors in her final 4 matches. Within the final six matches, MSU has 54 whole crew blocks, or 9.0 per match. Within the first 5 matches, MSU had simply 27 blocks, or simply greater than 5.0 per set.

Maycie Welborn had six blocks within the Cincinnati sequence, transferring her above 200 whole rejections for her profession – now with 202.

had six blocks within the Cincinnati sequence, transferring her above 200 whole rejections for her profession – now with 202. Defensive specialist Courtney Fitzgerald has seen her again row manufacturing ramp up just lately. She has 10+ digs in three of her final 5 matches. Fitzgerald piled up a season-high 15 scoops in opposition to UC Saturday.

has seen her again row manufacturing ramp up just lately. She has 10+ digs in three of her final 5 matches. Fitzgerald piled up a season-high 15 scoops in opposition to UC Saturday. Morehead State returned its whole roster from 2023. The Eagles additionally added three newcomers for one of many bigger rosters in latest historical past with 16 gamers.

Morehead State is the one OVC program with greater than 1,000 wins within the historical past of its program. The Eagles additionally boast 14 whole convention championships (regular-season and tournaments).

MSU has 12 20+ win seasons within the final 20 years.

Head coach Kyrsten Becker-McBride is in her second season as this system’s chief, guiding the crew to 18 wins in her first marketing campaign. However, she is in her 14th season general on the MSU teaching employees.