Oura Ring is on sale for more than $50 off

Amazon Prime Day is on its second (and ultimate) day of gross sales, nonetheless giving Prime members unique entry to offers throughout classes like tech, magnificence and sneakers. In case you’re in want of a brand new health tracker, Amazon is at present discounting a handful of fashions together with the Oura Ring Gen3. It’s one the most effective health trackers we examined and reviewed in 2024, and is at present on sale for its lowest value ever.

Need extra from our on a regular basis consultants, straight to your inbox? Join The Choice, our weekly publication packed full of fine finds, gross sales and unique content material.

4.3-star common score from 884 critiques on Amazon

Lowest value ever

The Oura Ring is a health tracker — that may monitor exercise, sleep, coronary heart fee, restoration, stress and extra — disguised as a bit of bijou. It’s waterproof as much as 100 meters and has a seven-day battery life, in accordance with the model. NBC Choose reporter Harry Rabinowitz examined it out for months evaluating it aspect by aspect with different health trackers and smartwatches. He’s additionally a fan of its correct sleep monitoring with options like Sleep Developments, which supplies detailed information factors about adjustments in your sleep patterns extra time. It additionally has computerized exercise detection options. The ring is available in eight sizes, six colours and two designs: the Heritage, which is flat on high, and the Horizon, which is spherical. For extra particulars, you may learn Rabinowitz’s full Oura Ring evaluate.

Why belief NBC Choose?

I’m a contract author who has lined offers and gross sales for 3 years for NBC Choose. To judge the standard of the Oura Ring deal above, I ran it by way of a value tracker, like CamelCamelCamel, to make sure it’s at its lowest value in not less than three months. I additionally made positive it’s a extremely rated merchandise with not less than a 4.0-star common score from a whole bunch of critiques.

Make amends for NBC Choose’s in-depth protection of private finance, tech and instruments, wellness and extra, and comply with us on Fb, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to remain updated.