Oscars 2025 Submissions Now Open for 97th Awards

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences‘ web site for submissions to be thought-about for the 2025 Oscars is now open, the Academy introduced Friday.

The Academy is at present accepting common entries (finest image and different classes), animated options, animated shorts, documentary options, documentary shorts, worldwide options, reside motion shorts, authentic scores and authentic songs.

Submissions are due on completely different dates between Aug. 15 and Nov. 14, relying on the submission’s class and the date of its qualifying run. (Common entries, animated options, documentary options and quick movies of all types have two completely different due dates, one for submissions that certified earlier than July 1 and one other for submissions that certified on or after that date.)

The 97th Oscars will happen on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Early contenders embody spring indie Challengers; summer season blockbuster Inside Out 2; Cannes standouts Anora, Emilia Pérez and The Substance; and Sing Sing, a drama that opens in theaters at present.

The 2024 Oscars, which passed off this previous March, noticed Oppenheimer named finest image and win six different awards together with finest director (Christopher Nolan), finest actor (Cillian Murphy) and finest supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.). Greatest actress went to Poor Issues‘ Emma Stone and finest supporting actress was gained by The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph.