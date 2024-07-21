Oscar Piastri wins F1 Hungarian GP after dramatic Norris standoff – as it happened | Formula One

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 265pts

n 2) Lando Norris (McLaren) 189pts

n 3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 162pts

n 4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 154pts

n 5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 149pts

n 6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 125pts

n 7) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 124pts

n 8) George Russell (Mercedes) 116pts

n 9) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 45pts

n 10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 24pts “,”elementId”:”3e519963-4c69-4300-a66d-3e0a31c4371a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Verstappen is still awaiting the verdict on a potential penalty, so could drop some of the 10 points he won today. “,”elementId”:”39b2a5bf-0a13-4684-b78d-e10cdbf77ca9″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1721574771000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.12 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1721576541000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.42 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1721574901000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.15 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.15″,”title”:”Drivers’ standings”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Solar 21 Jul 2024 11.42 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First revealed on Solar 21 Jul 2024 08.00 EDT”},{“id”:”669d22648f08adbbe4b1c1ea”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 1) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 25pts

n 2) Lando Norris (McLaren) 18pts

n 3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 15pts

n 4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 12pts

n 5) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 10pts

n 6) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 8pts

n 7) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 6pts

n 8) George Russell (Mercedes) 5pts*

n 9) Yuki Tsunoda (RB) 2pts

n 10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1pt “,”elementId”:”9e544078-7ba7-4432-950c-2dc566b53c5b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 11) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

n 12) Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

n 13) Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)

n 14) Alexander Albon (Williams)

n 15) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

n 16) Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

n 17) Logan Sargeant (Williams)

n 18) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

n 19) Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)

DNF: Pierre Gasly (Alpine) “,”elementId”:”a35e936a-0a89-4c57-bfa4-4b6a713c8023″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” *Extra point for fastest lap “,”elementId”:”45fbcf8a-5e9f-49d5-8220-0d17edbad0aa”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1721573988000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.59 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1721574228000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.03 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1721574229000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.03 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.03″,”title”:”Race outcome”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Solar 21 Jul 2024 11.42 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First revealed on Solar 21 Jul 2024 08.00 EDT”},{“id”:”669d1dfe8f08adbbe4b1c1c9″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Piastri crosses the line to win his maiden grand prix, in front of Lando Norris, who let his teammate overtake him after a prolonged wrangle over the team radio. It’s a McLaren one-two, and yet it feels like there will be problems behind the scenes after this. Oscar Piastri of Australia leads team-mate Lando Norris of Nice Britain. who takes the lead! The pack firstly of the race.

n 2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) “,”elementId”:”ce4b8552-e769-4ec4-886a-f0adef308c27″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

n 4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) “,”elementId”:”7637ba72-3c29-487c-af2d-9bf32a8b097a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

n 6) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) “,”elementId”:”ca6b9325-6439-4e91-8155-be990f677736″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 7) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

n 8) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) “,”elementId”:”56e58595-db2f-41ae-b0c2-0703780148b5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 9) Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

n 10) Yuki Tsunoda (RB) “,”elementId”:”d1a9c3a0-9533-4817-835e-15ece653df8c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 11) Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)

n 12) Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) “,”elementId”:”1d0d5c0d-cc64-4f50-9493-5f7932994fff”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 13) Alexander Albon (Williams)

n 14) Logan Sargeant (Williams) “,”elementId”:”856e6240-0212-45de-bdab-85630ab0a873″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 15) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

n 16) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) “,”elementId”:”d2c86d11-7227-40f0-9e1e-eef6587a8696″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 17) George Russell (Mercedes)

n 18) Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) “,”elementId”:”b64c66dc-c0bc-482a-8fef-b3676396df33″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” 19) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

n 20) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) “,”elementId”:”1e20809d-ba52-42f2-8852-378871ee98d2″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1721563205000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1721563550000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.05 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1721563441000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.04″,”title”:”The grid”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Solar 21 Jul 2024 11.42 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First revealed on Solar 21 Jul 2024 08.00 EDT”},{“id”:”6699a87d8f08c9c817fbb370″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s vice-like grip on Formula One has been loosened in recent months – but a standout title rival has yet to fully emerge. After Mercedes victories for George Russell in Austria and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, today it is McLaren leading the fight against the empire, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locking out the front row of the grid ahead of the frustrated champion. “,”elementId”:”3453e7c4-424b-42d1-9cab-28311829ba31″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Saturday saw McLaren’s first qualifying one-two since 2012, but it’s no big surprise. The resurgent team have had the fastest car since Norris won in Miami; the problem has been converting that advantage into Sunday success. They have another chance to do so today but Verstappen – who has won the last two races here from second and 10th on the grid – will be eager to crush the rebellion. “,”elementId”:”ab5cdc95-4080-406d-b5eb-b4a2e050d242″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1721563205000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1721562846000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.54 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1721563205000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Solar 21 Jul 2024 11.42 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First revealed on Solar 21 Jul 2024 08.00 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”absoluteServerTimes”:false}”> Key occasions

Present key occasions solely Please activate JavaScript to make use of this characteristic

Right here is Giles Richards’ race report on a day of excessive drama on the Hungaroring. Share

Some phrases from Lando Norris: “It was powerful. It’s powerful for anybody while you’re main the race. I used to be put in that place, they made me field first, gave me the possibility to steer the race and draw back. “It was honest to provide the place again, I don’t wish to come throughout as a man who’s not honest. Oscar has helped me many instances, he drove a greater race, obtained a greater begin. He deserved it, and it was the correct factor to do. “It hurts. I used to be ready I shouldn’t have been in, which is the principle factor. I don’t need it to remove from an ideal outcome for the workforce.” Ought to the driving force forward within the title race get precedence? “We’ll see on the finish of the yr.” Norris has been fairly even-handed there, however he seems to be very disillusioned. He has now completed second 12 instances, with only one grand prix win. Share

Right here’s Oscar Piastri’s mum celebrating the outcome again in Melbourne, the place it’s 1am. <gu-island title="TweetBlockComponent" precedence="characteristic" deferuntil="seen" props="{"aspect":{"_type":"mannequin.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement","supply":"Twitter","id":"1815046354525417957","elementId":"cb6a65e4-5a5a-48d5-925d-2f3dd6edff29","hasMedia":false,"function":"inline","url":"https://x.com/NicolePiastri/standing/1815046354525417957","isThirdPartyTracking":false,"html":" pic.twitter.com/hn5BK8TlV2 — Nicole Piastri (@NicolePiastri) July 21, 2024 nn”}}”/> Share

Extra from Oscar Piastri: “I obtained a very good begin, simply sufficient to get into the nook first. Robust racing, however honest racing I assumed. I feel I did the large issues proper, and as a workforce we managed it fairly effectively.” “I had a whole lot of belief within the workforce and Lando. He was sooner than me on the finish, however it was an undercut by him. I feel it was honest to swap positions again on the finish. We’ve a whole lot of belief and respect for one another.” “We had been free to race, so long as we completed one and two,” he provides. “I might perceive Lando’s place [if he were unhappy], however I did the whole lot proper, and he ended up in that place however he undercut me.” Share

And listed here are the up to date constructors’ standings, the place McLaren have overtaken Ferrari. Which, I’m certain they’ll inform Norris, is The Actual Quiz. 1) Pink Bull 389pts

2) McLaren 338pts

3) Ferrari 322pts

4) Mercedes 241pts

5) Aston Martin 69pts

6) RB 33pts

7) Haas 27pts

8) Alpine 9pts

9) Williams 4pts

10) Sauber 0pts Share

Drivers’ standings 1) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) 265pts

2) Lando Norris (McLaren) 189pts

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 162pts

4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 154pts

5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 149pts

6) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 125pts

7) Sergio Pérez (Pink Bull) 124pts

8) George Russell (Mercedes) 116pts

9) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 45pts

10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 24pts Verstappen continues to be awaiting the decision on a possible penalty, so might drop a number of the 10 factors he gained at present. Share Up to date at 11.42 EDT

“I don’t pay to look at a race solely to have somebody who is just not within the automotive resolve which driver wins,” writes Tim. “McLaren have misplaced credibility.” This was most likely the easiest way out of a scenario they created by bringing Norris in to pit first, however it feels prefer it may gnaw away on the workforce concord they’ve constructed. The subsequent workforce assembly will definitely be attention-grabbing. Share

There’s a transparent divide between Sky’s commentary workforce – who seem to assume Norris finally did the correct factor by ceding the win to Piastri – and on-line, the place individuals are baffled that Norris was advised to surrender title race factors after his personal workforce’s selections put him in an unassailable lead. Share

“There’s a whole strategy to racing, the workforce and drivers – none of us can go alone,” says McLaren workforce principal Andrea Stella. “We’re extremely glad that our drivers are serving to the workforce trajectory.” He provides that no race driver would wish to surrender victory in Norris’ place, and “I might be extraordinarily involved in the event that they did”. Nico Rosberg suggests the workforce weren’t agency sufficient with Norris initially. “I take your suggestion,” provides Stella with a smile. Share

Race outcome 1) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 25pts

2) Lando Norris (McLaren) 18pts

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 15pts

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 12pts

5) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) 10pts

6) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 8pts

7) Sergio Pérez (Pink Bull) 6pts

8) George Russell (Mercedes) 5pts*

9) Yuki Tsunoda (RB) 2pts

10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1pt 11) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

12) Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

13) Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)

14) Alexander Albon (Williams)

15) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

16) Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

17) Logan Sargeant (Williams)

18) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

19) Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)

DNF: Pierre Gasly (Alpine) *Further level for quickest lap Share

Piastri provides that that is McLaren’s first one-two at a grand prix for “a very long time”. Enjoyable truth: the final one got here at Monza in 2021, the place Lando Norris got here second to Daniel Ricciardo – the final Aussie driver to win an F1 race. Share

Oscar Piastri: “It is a dream … clearly a bit sophisticated on the finish there! I’m so glad to be with McLaren, profitable collectively after 18 months. In the present day, we had it below management fully.” On Norris hanging on to the lead: “The longer you allow it, the extra you get nervous. I feel it was the correct factor, I obtained myself in the correct place. My tempo wasn’t nice, however it was all effectively executed by the workforce. They’ve given me an ideal automotive and I can’t thank them sufficient for that.” Share

Now, Lando Norris: “Superb day for the workforce, which is the principle factor. A very good run by the workforce and by Oscar, he managed the race and he deserved it at present.” Did he have any points with being advised to provide the race lead again to Piastri? “The workforce requested me to do it, so I did it. For certain, possibly within the constructors, with two nice drivers. It was our day, however issues can change rapidly.” Share Up to date at 10.54 EDT

These post-race interviews needs to be attention-grabbing. First up, Lewis Hamilton: “Massive due to this superb crowd, and congrats to McLaren. That’s my authentic household, so I’m glad for them.” “We didn’t have their tempo, or the tempo or the Pink Bulls. The battle [with Verstappen] was a bit hair-raising, however that’s racing. Actually glad for Oscar, he had nice tempo at present, actually deserved the win.” Share

Lewis Hamilton comes house third, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth. Verstappen is fifth, however might but be penalised for the collision with Hamilton late on. Share

Oscar Piastri wins the Hungarian Grand Prix! Piastri crosses the road to win his maiden grand prix, in entrance of Lando Norris, who let his teammate overtake him after a protracted wrangle over the workforce radio. It’s a McLaren one-two, and but it looks like there might be issues behind the scenes after this. Oscar Piastri of Australia leads team-mate Lando Norris of Nice Britain. {Photograph}: James Sutton/System 1/Getty Pictures Share Up to date at 10.46 EDT

Lap 69 of 70: Norris continues to be going to attempt to win the place again, however Piastri has clear air forward of him and appears set to shut out victory right here … Share

Lap 68 of 70: Norris lets Piastri previous! Lastly persuaded by the fixed pleas over the workforce radio, Norris arms Piastri the race lead with two laps to go! Lewis Hamilton, now protected from Verstappen, is cruising in direction of third place. Share

Lap 67 of 70: There are simply three laps to go. “Please do it now,” McLaren inform Norris. And going into the house straight, he’s slowing down … Share

Lap 65 of 70: “Ceding place is just not racing. Champions usually are not borne of courtesy,” writes Doug Wilkinson. “Pedal down, Lando.” Share

Lap 64 of 70: One other plea from McLaren over the radio to Norris, because the workforce admit Piastri gained’t catch him except he slows up. “We’re attempting to guard you,” they inform the race chief. Extra drama than your common cleaning soap opera out right here at present. Share

Lap 63 of 70: Verstappen spins off, and whereas he is ready to rejoin, he’s right down to fifth place. He has been in full “Mad Max” mode at present, and his race engineer has had sufficient, calling that transfer on Hamilton “infantile” on the workforce radio. Share Up to date at 11.39 EDT

Lap 62 of 70: Verstappen is again on Hamilton’s heels – however as he tries to overhaul on the skin, he locks up and collides with the Mercedes! Share

Lap 61 of 70: McLaren at the moment are telling Norris: “keep in mind what we discuss in each workforce assembly.” Norris responds: “inform [Piastri] to catch up then”. I’ll be trustworthy, I’m with Lando on this one – McLaren have made a multitude of this, however I’m undecided why he ought to surrender factors right here. Share

Lap 60 of 70: There’s an eerie quiet within the McLaren paddock, with Norris displaying no signal of slowing up. He now leads Piastri by 4.7 seconds. Share

Lap 59 of 70: Verstappen will get past Leclerc to maneuver as much as fourth, and is simply 1.6 seconds behind Hamilton. “The second half of the season and we witness the top of Pink Bull domination,” writes Nick Gibson. “Very tough now for Verstappen to win one other world championship; will he stick with them for 2 extra years?” I nonetheless assume Verstappen will most likely win the title (he leads Norris by 84 factors), however he’s clearly not having fun with himself in the mean time. Share

Lap 58 of 70: “I do know you’ll do the correct factor,” McLaren inform Norris as he continues to maintain the hole forward of Piastri, utilizing up his tyres faster than his workforce would really like. I’m beginning to marvel; Norris, who has extra title-race factors, now leads Piastri by 4 seconds. Share Up to date at 10.24 EDT

Lap 56 of 70: Norris is reminded that the plan is to let Piastri previous him, an thought he’s not 100% on board with. He nonetheless leads his McLaren teammate by 3.4 seconds, with Hamilton a full 9 seconds again in third. Share

Lap 54 of 70: Pink Bull have a phrase with Verstappen, who has picked up the quickest lap however is pushing his new tyres a bit too exhausting. The defending champion responds in forthright style, persevering with his theme for the day. Share

Lap 52 of 70: George Russell and Sergio Pérez have lastly compelled their method via the sector, and now sit seventh and eighth. Right here’s the highest 10: 1) Norris 2) Piastri 3) Hamilton 4) Leclerc 5) Verstappen 6) Sainz 7) Russell 8) Pérez 9) Tsunoda 10) Alonso Share

Lap 51 of 70: If Piastri needs Norris to return the race lead, he’s going to should catch him – and the hole continues to be 3.5 seconds. That is an intriguing second within the McLaren renaissance; they might find yourself with a one-two and a pair of sad drivers. Share

Lap 50 of 70: Verstappen pits, just a few laps later than he needed, and returns to the race in fifth place. The highest eight are all on medium tyres, other than Lewis Hamilton on exhausting tyres. Share

Lap 48 of 70: Norris has been advised to “restore the unique order” and return the race result in Piastri. Norris is at a flying tempo, although – setting the quickest lap as his teammate wobbles briefly onto the gravel. Share

Lap 47 of 70: Piastri is available in, pits in 2.9 seconds, however returns to the observe behind Norris. He’s been advised to not “fear about Lando”, Sky inform us. Share

Lap 46 of 70: Norris is available in and switches to a scrubbed set of medium tyres. Piastri is advised that the plan is for Norris to fend off Verstappen and safe the one-two, and that’s why he was referred to as in first. Share Up to date at 10.09 EDT

Lap 44 of 70: Right here’s the present prime 10, with the highest 4 all resulting from pit once more shortly… 1) Piastri 2) Norris 3) Verstappen 4) Sainz 5) Hamilton 6) Leclerc 7) Perez 8) Russell 9) Stroll 10) Tsunoda Share

Lap 42 of 70: Verstappen sends one other volley his workforce’s method after Hamilton undercuts him once more. He’s not been in the very best of moods at present. Share

Lap 41 of 70: Somebody within the TV studio has lastly dug out a clip of Piastri working large, as he tried to lap Ocon. Elsewhere, our first retirement of the race: Pierre Gasly, who began within the pit lane, returns there to finish his involvement. Share

Lap 40 of 70: Hamilton, more and more involved about his tyres, cuts in to pit, with Leclerc becoming a member of him. The Mercedes man’s efforts in holding off Verstappen imply that Norris has constructed a near-10 second hole over that battle for third. Share

Lap 39 of 70: Piastri’s lead has settled at round 1.5 seconds – plainly the cluster of back-markers might have price him a while. Norris has been advised that he’s free to race his teammate, though maybe just for the subsequent 10 laps or so. Share Up to date at 10.03 EDT

Lap 38 of 70: Can Hamilton probably maintain on? He’s skittering into corners with Verstappen blocking out his mirrors – and Charles Leclerc is now simply over a second behind the Dutchman. Share

Lap 36 of 70: Piastri’s lead over Norris is right down to 1.5 seconds, but when the Aussie has a problem together with his automotive, we’re not listening to about it but. Behind the McLaren pair, Verstappen is buzzing round behind Hamilton once more, ready for his second on this notoriously twisty circuit. Share Up to date at 09.58 EDT

Lap 35 of 70: Verstappen will get forward of Hamilton however runs large on the subsequent nook, permitting his previous rival to scoot again into third place. “It’s [effing] unbelievable,” is the Pink Bull man’s verdict on his automotive’s efficiency on corners at present. Share

Lap 34 of 70: Verstappen is in putting distance of Hamilton now, however the Mercedes man holds off a primary overtake try. As for Piastri, phrase is he ran off-track at flip 11, and misplaced a piece of time to Norris. Share

Lap 33 of 70: That is the fourth time Piastri has led a grand prix this season. Can he carry it house at present? He’s managing his tyres effectively and holding Norris at arm’s size – though the Briton has all of a sudden reduce the hole to 2.5s… Share

Lap 31 of 70: Tsunoda pits, which suggests George Russell – now as much as seventh – is the one driver but to pit. Piastri is constructing his lead over teammate Norris, main by 4.4 seconds. Share

Lap 30 of 70: Perez pits for the primary time, switching to medium tyres and rising in fifteenth place, simply behind Bottas. Daniel Ricciardo drops to the again of the sector after his second cease of the day. Share