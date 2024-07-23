Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls in crash on Chicago-area highway

OAK BROOK, Sick. (AP) — One among Oscar Mayer’s sizzling dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its aspect after crashing on a suburban Chicago freeway, police stated.

The Wienermobile hit a automotive Monday morning alongside Interstate 294 and its driver misplaced management and overcorrected, inflicting it to roll onto its aspect close to the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, Illinois State Police stated.

No accidents have been reported after the crash, which prompted the closure of the suitable lane of northbound I-294 for greater than an hour, officers stated.

A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer model, which has a number of Wienermobiles, instructed the Chicago Solar-Instances it’s “grateful that everyone concerned is protected and there have been no accidents.”

Video from the crash scene exhibits that the yellow and orange Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck with obvious harm seen on a part of the car’s sizzling canine form.