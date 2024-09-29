Osasuna 4-2 FC Barcelona: First Liga defeat

A win in Pamplona in Saturday’s Liga fixture would have matched FC Barcelona’s finest ever begin to a league season. However after an immaculate sequence of seven straight wins, Barça have crashed to a 4-2 by the hands of Osasuna.

Two objectives down after a disappointing first half, an enormous enchancment after the break prompt a blaugrana comeback is likely to be on the playing cards. But it surely wasn’t to be. The house aspect managed to search out two extra objectives and for the primary time in La Liga 2023/24, Barça have tasted the bitter tablet of defeat.

Disappointing begin

It was a courageous XI that Hansi Flick selected to open with, however with eight gamers injured and two video games to play each week, even Raphinha and Lamine Yamal should be rested sooner or later.

Kids Sergi Domínguez, Pau Víctor and Gerard Martín all began and every thing was going to plan till Ante Budimir beat Pau Cubarsí to the ball to go Osasuna into the lead on 18 minutes.

The person who offered the cross for the Croatian to attain, Bryan Zaragoza, could be getting his personal identify on the scoresheet simply ten minutes later. The Bayern Munich loanee broke free and assuredly tricked his well beyond Iñaki Peña to make it 2-0.

Again in rivalry

After the poorest 45 minutes of the season thus far, Barça wanted to react within the second half and so they did so shortly with greater than just a little assist from Sergio Herrera. The Osasuna keeper had simply made a superb save in opposition to Robert Lewandowski however then blundered his launch. Pau Víctor was gifted an opportunity on aim, and though Herrera ought to have been in a position to cope with it, he made a large number of that too and Barça have been again to inside one aim.

The aim hit Osasuna’s confidence as a lot because it boosted Barça’s. With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha now on, it appeared a really totally different recreation, however simply when one other spectacular Barça comeback was very a lot on the playing cards, Osasuna re-established their two-goal cushion from the penalty spot.

Osasuna twice extra

There was little arguing when Domínguez introduced Budimir down when the latter was clear by on aim, and though Iñaki Peña went the fitting method, the Croatian himself claimed his second aim of the evening.

Once more, a aim switched the dynamic of the match and this time not in Barça’s favour. Following an amazing last-ditch deal with from Eric García and a prime class save from Peña to disclaim Raúl, Osasuna rammed the ultimate nail on this recreation’s coffin with an absolute scorcher from lengthy vary by Abel Bretones. 4-1.

Nonetheless battling

With simply 5 minutes left on the clock, there was just about no hope of a comeback now. Lamine Yamal struck an absolute magnificence within the 89th minute however the celebrations have been muted. Beautiful aim, but it surely had come too late.

It’s to Barça’s utmost credit score that though it was a misplaced trigger, they by no means stopped combating. A flood of late possibilities adopted Lamine’s aim, one among which Ferran Torres steered onto the put up, however the recreation was already misplaced.

Now it’s time to select up the items after this defeat and switch consideration to the Champions League and Younger Boys on Tuesday at 9pm CEST.