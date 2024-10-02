Orlando, Jacksonville, Estero shows Rascal Flatts tour 2025

The gang is again collectively!Rascal Flatts, the nation trio of lead vocalist Gary LeVox, lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney and bassist Jay DeMarcus, are heading out for a nationwide twenty fifth anniversary tour following a hiatus. “In 2020, we introduced the farewell tour after being on the highway extensively for 20 years. To place it merely, we wanted a break. Then COVID hit and our plans got here to a screeching halt, like the remainder of the world. Since then, we’ve been in a position to revisit our distinctive and particular expertise as a band and we’re able to get out on the highway once more,” Rascal Flatts stated in a information launch.The band has three Florida dates: Estero: April 3, 2025Orlando: April 4, 2025Jacksonville: April 5, 2025Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4

